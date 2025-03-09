Eagles Get Blown Out By Pitt For Fourth Straight Loss to End Season
The Boston College Eagles fell to the Pitt Panthers via a final score of 93-67 on Saturday night to cap off the regular season with four straight ACC losses.
Elijah Strong led all Boston College scorers with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting while Donald Hand Jr., poured in 12 of his own on a 3-of-13 night from the field. Two Eagles fouled out in Chad Venning and Jayden Hastings, who accounted for 10 of the 21 personal fouls called on BC throughout the night.
The game's physical tone didn't play well into the Eagles' hands, as Boston College lost the rebounding battle 37-29.
The loss to the Panthers marks the fourth straight to close out the season for Boston College, and has turned what many were hoping could be a momentum-building stretch to make the ACC tournament into a spectacle not many wish to digest.
Boston College was eliminated from ACC Tournament contention last weekend after its loss at Cal, so its season has officially come to and end. Boston College head coach Earl Grant will return for a fifth season next year to a warm chair, as he's followed a 20-win season and a bit to the NIT with a 12-19 year and a 4-15 conference record.
Additionally, Grant and his staff will need to stave off portal poachers calling for the likes of Donald Hand Jr., this offseason. It's set to be a busy few months for Grant and his Boston College staff, and it's not going to slow down.