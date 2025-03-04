Extra Point: Can Boston College Men's Hoops Prevent Another Portal Exodus?
Boston College hoops fans probably knew this season was going to be about as up and down as any in the country after a significant crop of starters hit the portal last offseason.
Now at 12-17 overall and firmly outside of the Big Dance picture, head coach Earl Grant is faced with yet another offseason in which he and his staff will have to try and carry over as much continuity from the current roster as possible, especially in the case of Donald Hand Jr., who has emerged as a fairly prominent scorer in the ACC with a lot of upside.
Not to mention Chad Venning who, in his first year after transferring in from St. Bonaventure, has become the focal point of the Eagles' interior offensive and rebounding efforts. Truly, this Boston College roster is one or two good additions away from competing in the ACC. However, they're also one or two players away from being even further towards the bottom of the barrel than they already are, and that's a tricky place to be.
Truth be told, Grant's future at Boston College might hinge on keeping this roster together and adding a few decent pieces to it in the process. After losing the likes of Claudell Harris Jr. (Mississippi State), Jaeden Zachary (Clemson) and Prince Aligbe (Seton Hall) last season, Grant and his staff can't afford for the ship to sink any further.
Thus, some promises are going to have to be made, and some checks are going to have to be signed. It's no use acting like money is no longer the driving factor in deciding where a player wants to spend a season or two anymore, and Boston College and the rest of the ACC will need to put its money where its mouth is to mirror what the SEC is doing this year.
2025 is set to be the most pivotal portal season yet for college basketball, and Boston College will have to approach it as such to find success in the winter and beyond.