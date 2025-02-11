Extra Point: Former Boston College Big Man Quinten Post Lighting it Up for Warriors
Former Boston College big man Quinten Post has lit up the scoreboard since being called up to the NBA full-time with the Golden State Warriors.
After transferring to BC from Mississippi State where he was underneath head coach Ben Howland, Post has quickly become a staple in the Warriors offensive scheme. His ability to shoot the three has been paramount in head coach Steve Kerr's space and pace style of offense, and Post is reaping the benefits.
Currently, Post is averaging just over 8 points per game and almost 3.5 rebounds, but his last few outings have seen those averages shoot through the roof. Post is coming off a game in which he scored a healthy 13 points on 80% shooting from the floor and 75% from behind the three-point line, but one game before that, he dropped 18 points on 7-10 shooting to help Golden State to monsterous comeback victory.
Golden State scored 42 points in the third quarter alone in the comeback affair, and Post was the setup man for that effort. Since being signed to the team full-time, he has emerged as a key contributor, averaging nearly 18 minutes per game for the Warriors.
"He’s tough, he knows how to play," said Golden State head coach Steve Kerr of Post. "It was a great experience for him tonight and I’m really, really excited about his growth, his development, and it’s fun to see what he can do.”
As the season progresses, the former Boston College big man is looking to grab the attention not only of the rest of the Warriors fan base, but also the league as a whole.