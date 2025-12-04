Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 4
The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to string two wins together for the first time since starting the season 4-0 when they host the Golden State Warriors tonight.
The Warriors have also struggled since a three-game winning streak in the middle of November with losses in five of their last seven games.
The oddsmakers have the 76ers as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Warriors vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Warriors +3.5 (-115)
- 76ers -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +124
- 76ers: -148
Total
- 223.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Warriors vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BA, NBCS-PH
- Warriors record: 11-11
- 76ers record: 11-9
Warriors vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Jimmy Buttler III – questionable
- Stephen Curry – out
- Al Horford – questionable
- Trayce Jackson-Davis – questionable
- Jonathan Kuminga – questionable
- Quinten Post – questionable
- Alex Toohey – out
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- Paul George – out
- Quentin Grimes – available
- Jared McCain – available
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Trendon Watford – out
Warriors vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
V.J. Edgecombe OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-121)
It looks like the 76ers may have found a backcourt partner for Tyrese Maxey in the form of V.J. Edgecombe. The third overall pick is showing flashes of potential with 14.7 points and 4.2 assists per game, but it’s his 5.8 rebounds per contest that we’re focusing on tonight.
Edgecombe has had at least five rebounds in five of his last six games and seven of his last nine, bringing him up to 5+ rebounds in 12 of 17 games this season.
That includes 5+ rebounds in seven of nine home games for Edgecombe, and that should continue against the Warriors tonight.
Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to get a good read on either of these teams, especially with so many important players on the injury report. However, there is one area where both the Warriors and 76ers are aligned this season, and that’s the over.
The Warriors have gone over in 14 of 22 games, with the 76ers hitting the over in 11 of their 20 games thus far.
This total is set about where it should be given the 76ers’ 118.3 points for and 118 allowed per game, and Warriors’ 114.4 for and 114 allowed. I think it’ll open up a bit more, though, and get to another over to keep those trends going.
Pick: Over 223.5 (-108)
