Extra Point: With the Transfer Portal Window Open, Here's Where Boston College Men's Hoops is Looking Right Now
Despite being deep in the throws of March Madness, the NCAA Transfer Portal Window opened yesterday, and plenty of players have already entered their name, including Boston College's own Joshua Beadle, a graduate student from Columbia, South Carolina.
So far, Beadle is one of two players to announce their exit from the men's squad, joining forward Elijah Strong, but more could be expected in the coming days.
However, Boston College has been busy contacting other players who are looking for a home for next season already.
Players of Interest
1. Cooper Schwieger | Valparaiso | Forward
One of the biggest needs for Boston College this portal cycle is a veteran big with some offensive prowess, and Schweiger fills that role well. Schweiger averaged nearly 16 points per game this past season as was all-MVC second team. He rebounded at a fairly decent clip during his time at Valpo - nearly eight boards per game - but it's difficult to tell if that will transfer to the P4 level. However, being 6-foot-10 is an uncoachable measure, so the tools are there.
2. Chase Forte | South Dakota | Guard
When it comes to guards who can score it, few did it better than Chase Forte this season for South Dakota. Forte averaged 17.9 points per game for the Yotes, but Boston College has some real competition in this one from the likes of Mississippi State, Georgia and Ole Miss, all of which made the NCAA Tournament. At 6-foot-4, Forte has the build to be a successful guard at any level and the game to match. Wherever he winds up, Forte looks to be one of the can't-miss transfers of this cycle.
3. Jacari White | North Dakota State | Guard
Another veteran guard that Boston College has been in contact with is North Dakota State's Jacari White. White average over 17 points per game this past season as well, including a 27-point outing against Butler. White is a true veteran, who gets another year of eligibility due to the recent junior college rulings. At 6-foot-3, White isn't going to get pushed around on the outside, either, and if BC can keep Donald Hand Jr. in the boat, grabbing just one of these guards could make the Eagles' rotation one of the most dangerous in the ACC next season.