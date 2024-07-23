Former Boston College Men’s Basketball Guard Reggie Jackson Expected to Sign With 76ers
Former Boston College men’s basketball guard Reggie Jackson is planning to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers after clearing waivers.
In a report from ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Jackson and the Charlotte Hornets agreed to a contract buyout after joining the organization earlier in the month in a massive six-team trade. This is the second time that the Colorado native has agreed to a buyout with Charlotte.
In 2023, Jackson was traded to the Hornets by the Los Angeles Clippers and both parties agreed to a contract buyout shortly after that led him to sign with the Denver Nuggets where he would go on to win the NBA Finals.
The 34-year-old played three seasons with the Eagles (2008-11) where he appeared in 99 games (52 starts) and averaged 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game as well as shot 52.7-percent from the floor and 35.1-percent from behind the arc. During his junior campaign, he made the All-ACC First-Team.
Jackson was drafted as the No. 24 overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2011 NBA Draft, who he played with until he was traded in 2015.
Other stops in his professional career include the Detroit Pistons (2015-20), Clippers (2020-23), and the Nuggets (2023-24).
Throughout his time in the NBA, Jackson has seen time in 853 games which includes 523 starts and has averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game as well as has shot 42.4-percent from the floor and 34.5-percent from behind the arc.