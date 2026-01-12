76ers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 12
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Toronto Raptors.
This is the fourth and final regular season meeting between these teams, as they split the first two in Philly and Toronto won an overtime matchup by one point on Sunday night.
Scottie Barnes, who entered Sunday’s game as questionable, led the way for the Raptors with 31 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to give Toronto a 1.5-game lead over Philly for the No. 4 seed in the East.
The Raptors had Barnes and Brandon Ingram (who did not play) as questionable on Sunday, while Joel Embiid was questionable and eventually ruled out for the 76ers.
Toronto has been down RJ Barrett (ankle) and Jako Poeltl (back) in recent games, so it’ll be interesting to see who ends up suiting up on both sides on the second night of a back-to-back.
This is a major matchup for the No. 4/No.5 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, especially since these teams both project as playoff teams by the end of the season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s rematch.
76ers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers -3.5 (-110)
- Raptors +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -155
- Raptors: +130
Total
- 220.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
76ers vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 21-16
- Raptors record: 24-16
76ers vs. Raptors Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Raptors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
76ers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Barnes is undervalued in this market:
Scottie Barnes dropped 31 points in an overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, and he and the Toronto Raptors face them again on Monday night.
There’s a chance Barnes sits out this game (he was questionable heading into Sunday), but I think he’s a bargain at this price if he does play.
This season, the All-Star forward is averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field, and he’s scored 18 or more points in 22 of his 39 appearances. With Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett both missing yesterday’s win, there’s a chance Barnes could have a few more shots on Monday if both of them sit out again.
Getting a player of Barnes caliber at more than a point below his season average is a worthwhile play against a Philly defense that has given up 18, 16 and 31 points to him so far this season.
76ers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Raptors pulled off an upset win at home on Sunday night, and they’re once again home dogs on Monday against this Philly team.
There’s a chance that Joel Embiid plays in this matchup, but Toronto could get Brandon Ingram back as well.
After Sunday’s win, the Raps moved to 3-3 against the spread as home dogs. Now, the 76ers are 8-2 against the spread when favored on the road, but I’m surprised to see this spread only move a point in favor of Toronto after yesterday’s win.
These teams are 12th (Toronto) and 13th (Philly) in net rating this season, and I like the idea of getting a full possession and the hook with Toronto at home.
Bettors may want to wait for the injury reports in this matchup, but if Barnes and Ingram play, the Raps are a live dog once again.
Pick: Raptors +3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
