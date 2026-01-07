Wizards vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7
The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to get back on track after a bad loss to a shorthanded Nuggets team on Monday night. They won their final three games of a road trip before that home defeat.
The Washington Wizards have surprised some people as of late, winning three of their last four and five of their last seven, including an upset victory over the Magic last night.
Philadelphia already beat Washington twice this season, though, covering as -4.5 and -13.5 favorites.
The oddsmakers have the 76ers as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Wizards vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards +13.5 (-112)
- 76ers -13.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +455
- 76ers: -650
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, NBCSP
- Wizards record: 10-25
- 76ers record: 19-15
Wizards vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Cam Whitmore – out
- Khris Middleton – questionable
- Kyshawn George – out
- Corey Kispert – questionable
76ers Injury Report
- MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful
- Johni Broome – doubtful
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – questionable
- Trendon Watford – questionable
Wizards vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
76ers guard VJ Edgecombe is settling in nicely in his rookie season. The third overall pick is averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, and those numbers have been climbing in recent weeks.
Since December 12, the rookie has averaged 20.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in his last 10 games. He’s gone over 27.5 PRA in eight of those games, including each of the last four.
Look for Edgecombe to keep climbing as the 76ers host a tired Wizards squad.
Wizards vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
The 76ers had a chance to make a statement on Monday night on national television, but instead embarrassed themselves against the Nuggets. They won’t let an opportunity for a blowout win pass them by again tonight.
They’ve already shown that they can cover as big favorites against Washington with a 121-102 home win back on December 2. The Wizards failed to cover as +11.5 underdogs on their last back-to-back, and the Sixers should be ready to jump on them tonight in Philadelphia.
Pick: 76ers -13.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
