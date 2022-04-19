Skip to main content

Forward Gianni Thompson Enters Transfer Portal

Rising sophomore will look for a new home after tough first season in Chestnut Hill

Boston College forward Gianni Thompson has officially entered the transfer portal according to the Verbal Commits Twitter handle. The Brimmer and May (MA) graduate, just finished his freshman season with BC, a season in which he averaged 1.3 points, 1.0 rebounds in just 7.5 minutes per game. This news was first reported by Tyler Calvaruso of Eagle Insider (247sports.com) earlier this month.

Thompson, who committed to Jim Christian's staff, was considered a four star recruit when he committed to the Eagles. He was the 33rd-best forward nationally and the second-best recruit in Massachusetts by ESPN.com, and 116th nationally ranked recruit by 247sports.com However, this past season, he never found a groove with BC, as one of the last players to come off the bench for new head coach Earl Grant. His season high was just six points against Pittsburgh. 

This is the third Boston College player to hit the transfer portal. Center Justin Vander Baan and guard Kanye Jones both entered earlier this offseason, with Jones already finding a new home with the Buffalo Bulls. The Eagles have added a player as well, with Mason Madsen, a sophomore guard from Cincinnati transferring to BC late last week. 

MasonMadsen

Mason Madsen, a guard who averaged 6.5 ppg for Cincinnati in 2020 will join BC next season

Boston College Content

2023 Boston College Football Scholarship Offers

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

2023 Boston College Football Commitment List

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

In This Article (1)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles

USATSI_17722393_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Forward Gianni Thompson Enters Transfer Portal

By A.J. Black12 seconds agoComment
JeffSmith
Football

WR Jeff Smith Re-signs With New York Jets

By A.J. Black8 hours agoComment
ChristianMahogany
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Spring Football Takeaways

By A.J. Black9 hours agoComment
4-7-22 Spring-35
Football

Five Things We Learned About Boston College Football This Spring

By A.J. BlackApr 18, 2022Comment
JayWright
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball Schedules Game Against Villanova

By A.J. BlackApr 18, 2022Comment
ZionJohnsonCombine
Football

Zion Johnson NFL Draft Scouting Report

By Mitchell WolfeApr 17, 2022Comment
zionjohnson
Football

NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Profiles, Previews & Analysis

By A.J. BlackApr 16, 2022Comment
EarlGrant
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball Reportedly Hires Delaware's Corey McCrae

By A.J. BlackApr 18, 2022Comment
JeffHafley
Football

ESPN's FPI Predicts Usual Outcome For BC Football in 2022

By A.J. BlackApr 15, 2022Comment