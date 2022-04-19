Forward Gianni Thompson Enters Transfer Portal

Rising sophomore will look for a new home after tough first season in Chestnut Hill

Boston College forward Gianni Thompson has officially entered the transfer portal according to the Verbal Commits Twitter handle. The Brimmer and May (MA) graduate, just finished his freshman season with BC, a season in which he averaged 1.3 points, 1.0 rebounds in just 7.5 minutes per game. This news was first reported by Tyler Calvaruso of Eagle Insider (247sports.com) earlier this month.

Thompson, who committed to Jim Christian's staff, was considered a four star recruit when he committed to the Eagles. He was the 33rd-best forward nationally and the second-best recruit in Massachusetts by ESPN.com, and 116th nationally ranked recruit by 247sports.com However, this past season, he never found a groove with BC, as one of the last players to come off the bench for new head coach Earl Grant. His season high was just six points against Pittsburgh.

This is the third Boston College player to hit the transfer portal. Center Justin Vander Baan and guard Kanye Jones both entered earlier this offseason, with Jones already finding a new home with the Buffalo Bulls. The Eagles have added a player as well, with Mason Madsen, a sophomore guard from Cincinnati transferring to BC late last week.

Mason Madsen, a guard who averaged 6.5 ppg for Cincinnati in 2020 will join BC next season

