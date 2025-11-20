How BC Men's Basketball Has Fared in Past Early Season Tournaments: The Extra Point
Boston College Men's Basketball will play its first game in the Shriner's Children's Charleston Classic on Friday, Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Eagles are coming off a 63-52 win over Hampton where they were led by Fred Payne's 14 points.
With BC set to begin play in the event, here's a look at its last three early-season tournament appearances:
2024-25
Earl Grant's men traveled all the way to the Cayman Islands last season to compete in the Cayman Islands Classic.
On Nov. 24, 2024, BC took down Old Dominion handily by a score of 82-52. It was a balanced scoring affair for the Eagles, as seven players recorded eight or more points. The team was led by Donald Hand Jr.'s double-double. Hand Jr. tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds in the opener.
The Eagles then took down Missouri State in an overtime thriller, 76-74. Hand Jr. once again paced the group in scoring, posting 18 points and adding eight rebounds.
Joshua Beadle was the hero in the championship game. With BC down 61-60 to Boise State with 5.6 seconds left, his step-back three-pointer in the corner gave the Eagles the tournament title:
2023-24
BC's showing in 2023-24 wasn't as fruitful. The Eagles took to Kansas City, Mo. to play in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.
BC dropped its first game of the season against Colorado State in the opener, 86-74. Quinten Post's 22 points weren't enough to keep the Eagles in it.
Post led all scorers with 25 points in the Eagles' second game against Loyola Chicago, but it wasn't enough again as BC fell 71-68. The Eagles led by as many as nine points - 66-57 - with 3:53 left before the Ramblers finished the game on a 14-2 run.
The Eagles also lost the consolation game to Loyola Chicago 71-68.
2022-23
BC participated in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in 2022-23, eventually going 2-1 and taking a third-place finish.
The Eagles opened with a 71-56 win over George Mason and were dominant throughout, taking a 47-21 advantage into the halftime break. Makai Ashton-Langford paced BC with 17 points.
Earl Grant's team fell against Tarleton State, 70-54 in its second game. Only CJ Penha Jr. and Mason Madsen scored in double figures for BC.
Boston College took third place with a 59-48 victory over Wyoming. Jaeden Zackery had 16 points as Ashton-Langford added 12 points of his own.
The Eagles will look to return to early-season fame and win another tournament.