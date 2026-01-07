Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Game vs. NC State

CHESTNUT HILL Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (7-7, 0-1 ACC) men’s basketball team plays its ACC home opener against the NC State Wolfpack (10-5, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday night.

The Eagles are looking for their first conference win of the season and to move back above .500. Boston College lost its ACC opener at Georgia Tech 65-53 on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolfpack is also hoping to get back in the win column after suffering a loss to the No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers 76-61 on Saturday afternoon.

This will be the only meeting between the two teams this season. During the 2024-25 campaign, they only met once. NC State defeated Boston College 70-62 on Feb. 15, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame

Georgia Tech-Syracuse is still playing. Boston College and NC State will tip off at 9:10 p.m. ET instead of 9.

Boston College’s Starting 5: Fred Payne, Luka Toews, Donald Hand Jr., Jayden Hastings, Boden Kapke.

NC State’s Starting 5: Paul McNeil Jr., Alyn Breed, Quadir Copeland, Darrion Williams, Ven-Allen Lubin.

8:26 p.m. | The Eagles have come off the court. Tipoff is soon.

8:20 p.m. | The Wolpfack has gone back to the locker room to get ready for the contest.

7:40 p.m. | Boston College has come onto the court for a pre-game shoot around ahead of the matchup.

7:15 p.m. | Multiple NC State players are on the court doing a pre-game shoot around ahead of the matchup.

Boston College will be without Nick Petronio and Jason Asemota.

NC State will be without Tre Holloman.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and NC State Wolfpack

When: Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, NC State: The Wolfpack lost to the No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers 76-61 at home on Saturday afternoon.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 65-53 road loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon to open ACC play.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Feb. 15, 2025. Boston College lost to NC State 70-62 in Raleigh, N.C.

NC State Season Leaders: Points- Quadir Copeland and Paul McNeil Jr. (14.1 avg.), Rebounds- Ven-Allen Lubin (7.0 avg.), Assists- Quadir Copeland (87), Steals- Quadir Copeland and Matt Able (21), Blocks- Musa Sagnia (9).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (15.6 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (7.4), Assists- Chase Forte (39), Steals- Chase Forte (17), Blocks- Aidan Shaw (21).

NC State’s Next 5 Games: at Boston College (Jan. 6), at Florida State (Jan. 10), vs. Georgia Tech (Jan. 17), at Clemson (Jan. 20), at Pitt (Jan. 24).

Boston College's Next 5 Games: vs. NC State (Jan. 6), at Louisville (Jan. 10), at Clemson (Jan. 13), vs. Syracuse (Jan. 17), vs. Pitt (Jan. 21).

