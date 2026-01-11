Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet 49ers vs. Eagles on Sunday on Wild Card Weekend)
We have a great trio of playoff games to watch on Sunday, and an intriguing showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will serve as the middle one.
If you want some bets to place on today's NFC Wild Card matchup, you're in the right spot. Let's dive into my favorite side, total, and prop bet for this game.
49ers vs. Eagles Best Bets Today
- Eagles -4.5 (-110) vs. 49ers
- Eagles/49ers UNDER 44.5 (-115)
- A.J. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+150)
Eagles -4.5 (-110) vs. 49ers
In the Wild Card edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with the Eagles:
The 49ers' defense might just be the worst unit on either side of the ball in the NFL Playoffs, which gives me a lot of concern about their ability to beat any postseason teams, especially a team that's as complete as the Eagles. The 49ers' defense ranks 27th in defensive DVOA, 24th in opponent EPA per play, 30th in opponent success rate, and 24th in opponent yards per play, giving up 5.6 yards per snap.
The Eagles had a dip in the middle of the season, but they have seemingly fixed a ton of their issues. Their defense in particular has become an elite unit, ranking third in opponent success rate and fourth in opponent EPA since Week 10.
The Eagles are peaking at the right time, and I think they're going to win and cover to keep their back-to-back dreams alive.
Eagles/49ers UNDER 44.5 (-115)
Despite the 49ers' defense being one of the worst in the NFL, it's hard to bet the OVER in a game involving one of the best recent defenses in the Eagles. I think last week's 13-3 loss against the Seahawks is a similar blueprint to what we're going to see for the 49ers in this weekend's game.
It won't be quite that drastic, but the Eagles are going to turn this into a defensive affair, causing me to lean toward the UNDER.
A.J. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+150)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked A.J. Brown to score a touchdown as my No. 3 prop for the Wild Card Round:
The 49ers' pass defense is the worst amongst all playoff teams, ranking 25th in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA. That could lead to big things for the Eagles' passing attack, including A.J. Brown, who had a big second half of the season. He has seen double-digit targets in five of his last seven games and scored four combined touchdowns in that stretch. If the Eagles decide to go to the air against the San Francisco defense, Brown to score a touchdown at +150 is going to be a great bet to have.
