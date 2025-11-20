How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball Face Davidson Charleston Classic
The Boston College Eagles (3-2) men’s basketball team is looking to continue its momentum as it takes on the Davidson Wildcats (4-0) in the opening round of the Charleston Classic on Friday afternoon.
After losing two of its first three games this season at Florida Atlantic 83-78 in overtime and to Central Connecticut State 60-59, the Eagles are on a two-game winning streak with victories on the road over Temple 76-71 and most recently a home win over Hampton 63-52 on Tuesday. BC’s other win was against The Citadel at home 76-47.
Davidson has had a lot of success in the young season as the team has recorded wins over DeSales 97-63, Washington State 85-69, Charlotte 62-55, and most recently Bowling Green 91-87 on Saturday.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams. In the first, Boston College defeated Davidson 72-67 in the opening round of the Charlotte Invitational on Dec. 29, 1970.
Boston College and Davidson are playing in the Lowcountry Bracket of the event alongside Utah State and Tulane.
The two losers will play on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET in the third place game and the two winners will play at 9 p.m. in the championship game, both on ESPN2.
The other bracket of the tournament, the Palmetto Bracket, has West Virginia, Clemson, Georgia, and Xavier.
West Virginia and Clemson will play on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU followed by Xavier and Georgia at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. The championship game will be on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., and the third place game will be at 3:30 p.m., both on ESPN.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Davidson:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Davidson Wildcats
When: Friday, Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: TD Arena, Charleston, S.C.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Davidson: The Wildcats picked up a win over the Bowling Green Falcons 91-87 on Saturday night at home.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 63-52 win over the Hampton Pirates on Tuesday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two was on Dec. 29, 1970. Boston College defeated Davidson 72-67 in the first round of the Charlotte Invitational.