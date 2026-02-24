BC Bulletin

How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Game vs. Wake Forest

The Eagles look to snap their eight-game win streak against the Demon Deacons on Wednesday night.
Kim Rankin|
Feb 17, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) reacts to a two point shot during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Feb 17, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) reacts to a two point shot during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Boston College Eagles (9-18, 2-12 ACC) men’s basketball team returns to Chestnut Hill, Mass., to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-13, 5-9 ACC) at Conte Forum on Wednesday night. 

The game was originally slated for Tuesday night, but due to the blizzard that hit the East Coast on Sunday night and Monday, it was postponed one day

“Because of the massive winter storm in the Northeast, the Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the Wake Forest at Boston College men’s basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, will now be played on Wednesday, February 25, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts,” said the ACC in the official press release. “The game will be played at 6 p.m. ET, with ACC Network carrying the broadcast.” 

Boston College is riding an eight-game losing streak into the matchup. During the skid, the Eagles have suffered losses to  Notre Dame 68-64, No. 14 Virginia 73-66, No. 3 Duke 67-49, Miami 74-68, Stanford 70-64, Cal 86-75, Florida State 80-72, and most recently SMU 94-70 on Saturday evening. 

Wake Forest will be looking to get back in the win column after suffering an 82-63 road loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Wake Forest: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons

When: Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons dropped its road game to the Virginia Tech Hokies 82-63 on Saturday afternoon. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 94-70 road loss to the SMU Mustangs on Saturday evening. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Dec. 7, 2024. Wake Forest defeated Boston College 72-66 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest Season Leaders: Points- Juke Harris (21.1 avg.), Rebounds- Juke Harris (6.6 avg.), Assists- Nate Calmese (103), Steals- Juke Harris and Myles Colvin (37), Blocks- Tre’Von Spillers (35). 

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Fred Payne (15.4 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (6.3 avg.), Assists- Chase Forte (77), Steals- Chase Forte (27), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (45). 

Wake Forest’s Next Games: at Boston College (Feb. 25), vs. Syracuse (Feb. 28), at Virginia (March 3), vs. Cal (March 7). 

Boston College’s Next Games: vs. Wake Forest (Feb. 25), at Miami (Feb. 28), at Virginia Tech (March 3), vs. Notre Dame (March 7).

