Boston College Men's Basketball Makes Schedule Change vs. Wake Forest

Boston College men’s basketball has a schedule change for this week’s slate of games.

The Eagles’ home game against Wake Forest, which was scheduled for Tuesday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., will now be on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. ET.

The game will air on ACC Network.

🚨 Schedule Update 🚨



Due to inclement weather, our matchup vs. Wake Forest has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 6:00 p.m.



The game will now be broadcasted on @ACCNetwork. pic.twitter.com/KezToB6foa — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) February 23, 2026

The ACC made the announcement in a press release on Monday afternoon as well as shared it to social media.

“Because of the massive winter storm in the Northeast, the Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the Wake Forest at Boston College men’s basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, will now be played on Wednesday, February 25, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts,” said the ACC in the official press release. “The game will be played at 6 p.m. ET, with ACC Network carrying the broadcast.”

Boston College’s road game at Miami on Saturday afternoon is still scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Currently, Boston College is 9-18 overall and 2-12 in ACC play. The Eagles will ride a seven-game skid into the matchup. Most recently, Boston College lost to SMU 94-70 on the road on Saturday evening.

Wake Forest is 14-13 overall and 5-9 in conference play. The Demon Deacons are coming off an 82-63 road loss to Virginia Tech over the weekend.

The contest marks the second-to-last home game for the Eagles.

Boston College Eagles On SI will update this story if anything else changes with the game.

Boston College Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Schedule:

Oct. 13: at UConn (exhibition)

Nov. 3: at Florida Atlantic

Nov. 6: vs. The Citadel

Nov. 11: vs. Central Connecticut State

Nov. 15: at Temple

Nov. 18: vs. Hampton

Nov. 21: at Charleston Classic

Nov. 23: at Charleston Classic

Nov. 26: vs. Harvard

Dec. 3: vs. LSU (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 6: vs. New Haven

Dec. 10: vs. UMass (Hall of Fame Classic)

Dec. 22: vs. FDU

Dec. 28: vs. Le Moyne

Jan. 3: at Georgia Tech

Jan. 6: vs. NC State

Jan. 10: at Louisville

Jan. 13: at Clemson

Jan. 17: vs. Syracuse

Jan. 21: vs. Pitt

Jan. 24: at Notre Dame

Jan. 31: vs. Virginia

Feb. 3: at Duke

Feb. 7: vs. Miami

Feb. 11: vs. Stanford

Feb. 14: vs. Cal

Feb. 17: at Florida State

Feb. 21: at SMU

Feb. 25: vs. Wake Forest- Changed From Feb. 24.

Feb. 28: at Miami

March 3: at Virginia Tech

March 7: vs. Notre Dame

