Boston College Men's Basketball Makes Schedule Change vs. Wake Forest
Boston College men’s basketball has a schedule change for this week’s slate of games.
The Eagles’ home game against Wake Forest, which was scheduled for Tuesday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., will now be on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. ET.
The game will air on ACC Network.
The ACC made the announcement in a press release on Monday afternoon as well as shared it to social media.
“Because of the massive winter storm in the Northeast, the Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the Wake Forest at Boston College men’s basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, will now be played on Wednesday, February 25, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts,” said the ACC in the official press release. “The game will be played at 6 p.m. ET, with ACC Network carrying the broadcast.”
Boston College’s road game at Miami on Saturday afternoon is still scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Currently, Boston College is 9-18 overall and 2-12 in ACC play. The Eagles will ride a seven-game skid into the matchup. Most recently, Boston College lost to SMU 94-70 on the road on Saturday evening.
Wake Forest is 14-13 overall and 5-9 in conference play. The Demon Deacons are coming off an 82-63 road loss to Virginia Tech over the weekend.
The contest marks the second-to-last home game for the Eagles.
Boston College Eagles On SI will update this story if anything else changes with the game.
Boston College Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Schedule:
Oct. 13: at UConn (exhibition)
Nov. 3: at Florida Atlantic
Nov. 6: vs. The Citadel
Nov. 11: vs. Central Connecticut State
Nov. 15: at Temple
Nov. 18: vs. Hampton
Nov. 21: at Charleston Classic
Nov. 23: at Charleston Classic
Nov. 26: vs. Harvard
Dec. 3: vs. LSU (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 6: vs. New Haven
Dec. 10: vs. UMass (Hall of Fame Classic)
Dec. 22: vs. FDU
Dec. 28: vs. Le Moyne
Jan. 3: at Georgia Tech
Jan. 6: vs. NC State
Jan. 10: at Louisville
Jan. 13: at Clemson
Jan. 17: vs. Syracuse
Jan. 21: vs. Pitt
Jan. 24: at Notre Dame
Jan. 31: vs. Virginia
Feb. 3: at Duke
Feb. 7: vs. Miami
Feb. 11: vs. Stanford
Feb. 14: vs. Cal
Feb. 17: at Florida State
Feb. 21: at SMU
Feb. 25: vs. Wake Forest- Changed From Feb. 24.
Feb. 28: at Miami
March 3: at Virginia Tech
March 7: vs. Notre Dame
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1