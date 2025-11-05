How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Opener vs The Citadel
The Boston College Eagles (0-1) men’s basketball team comes to Conte Forum to play its home opener against The Citadel Bulldogs (1-0) on Thursday night.
Both teams opened their 2025-26 campaign on Monday night, but had different outcomes.
Boston College suffered an 83-78 loss on the road to Florida Atlantic in overtime. The Eagles had a nine-point lead in the final minutes of the contest, but a three-pointer by Owls guard Yohann Sissoko tied up the game with 31 seconds left and sent it into overtime.
In the extra five minutes of play, Florida Atlantic outscored Boston College 17-12 to secure the win.
The Citadel, on the other hand, had a monster 105-61 home win over Erskine. In total, 13 different players scored at least one point which included four players reaching double digits.
This will be the third time in as many seasons that the two teams square off against each other.
The pair started the stretch on No. 10, 2023, a game which Boston College won 75-71 at The Citadel. The teams also played for the 2024-25 season opener on Nov. 4, 2024, where the Eagles won 69-60 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. The Citadel:
Who: Boston College Eagles and The Citadel Bulldogs
When: Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, The Citadel: The Bulldogs earned a 105-61 home win over Erskine on Monday night to open its season.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their season opener at Florida Atlantic 83-78 on Monday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the season opener for the 2024-25 campaign on Nov. 4, 2024. Boston College beat The Citadel 69-60 in Chestnut Hill.
Remainder of Boston College's 2025-26 Schedule:
Nov. 6: vs. The Citadel
Nov. 11: vs. Central Connecticut State
Nov. 15: at Temple
Nov. 18: vs. Hampton
Nov. 21: at Charleston Classic
Nov. 23: at Charleston Classic
Nov. 26: vs. Harvard
Dec. 3: vs. LSU (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 6: vs. New Haven
Dec. 10: vs. UMass (Hall of Fame Classic)
Dec. 22: vs. FDU
Dec. 28: vs. Le Moyne
Jan. 3: at Georgia Tech
Jan. 6/7: vs. NC State
Jan. 10: at Louisville
Jan. 13/14: at Clemson
Jan. 17: vs. Syracuse
Jan. 20/21: vs. Pitt
Jan. 24: at Notre Dame
Jan. 31: vs. Virginia
Feb. 3/4: at Duke
Feb. 7: vs. Miami
Feb. 10/11: vs. Stanford
Feb. 14: vs. Cal
Feb. 17/18: at Florida State
Feb. 21: at SMU
Feb. 24/25: vs. Wake Forest
Feb. 28: at Miami
March 3/4: at Virginia Tech
March 7: vs. Notre Dame