The Boston College Eagles (10-13, 2-10 ACC) men’s basketball team returns to Conte Forum to host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 4-8 ACC) on Wednesday night.
Both teams are looking to snap losing streaks and get back in the win column.
The Fighting Irish are riding a three-game skid into the matchup. After winning two games to end the month of January, Notre Dame is winless in February with losses at Miami 63-57, at Florida State 67-60, and most recently to Virginia Tech at home 65-63 on Saturday.
The Eagles, on the other hand, are riding a two-game skid into the game. After snapping a six-game losing streak with a 77-76 win over Florida State on Feb. 1, Boston College has lost two straight, an 84-58 defeat to Louisville and a 95-86 loss at Syracuse in triple overtime on Saturday.
This will be the second meeting of the season for the Eagles and Fighting Irish. The two teams met earlier in the season on Jan. 13 in South Bend, Ind. In the contest, Notre Dame defeated Boston College 78-60.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Notre Dame:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish
When: Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN2/U
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish suffered a home loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies 65-63 on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a road loss to the Syracuse Orange 95-86 in three overtimes on Saturday.
