How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball vs Temple
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season as it returns home to face the Temple Owls on Friday night.
The Eagles are currently sitting at 1-1 as they opened the season with a 69-60 win over The Citadel Bulldogs and are coming off an 80-55 loss to the VCU Rams in the Veterans Classic on Friday night.
On the other hand, the Owls are sitting at a perfect 2-0 on the young season. They have recorded dominant wins over the Sacred Heart Pioneers 81-70 and the Monmouth Hawks 103-74.
The Eagles will head into the matchup with the same record, however the Owls have another game prior to the matchup. Temple hosts the Drexel Dragons on Tuesday night.
This is the second meeting between these two programs. The first was held on March 21, 2003, where Temple defeated Boston College 75-62.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball vs Temple:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Temple Owls
When: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Temple: The Owls earned their second win of the season on Friday night against the Monmouth Hawks 103-74.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to the VCU Rams in the Veterans Classic on Friday night 80-55.
Last Meeting: The last matchup between these two programs was on March 21, 2003. Temple beat Boston College 75-62.