Boston College Men's Basketball In Contact With Penn State Guard Izaiah Brockington

BC basketball is in the hunt for another transfer, this time a guard Izaiah Brockington

Boston College men's basketball has reportedly been in contact with Penn State transfer guard Izaiah Brockington. The Nittany Lions are in the midst of a coaching change, recently hiring former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry. Jon Rothstein reports that Brockington, a 6-4 guard, has also received interest from Arkansas, Boston College, BYU, George Washington, Iowa State, La Salle, Providence, UMBC and Wake Forest.

Brockington was one of Penn State's starting guards in 20-21, averaging 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a steal per game

The Eagles have already landed two transfers this offseason in Brevin Galloway (College of Charleston) and T.J. Bickerstaff (Drexel). Galloway was a star during Grant's time in Columbia, averaging 11 points per game in 2019-20, and 15.3 this past season. A good outside shooter, he hit 41% of his three pointers this year, and 36.3% in '19-20. He scored a season high 27 points against Marshall on December 9th.

Bickerstaff, a sophomore 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 boards per game for Drexel this past season and appeared in the NCAA Tournament. He had a season high 19 points in the season opener against Pitt. Given the NCAA transfer rules, and extra year of eligibility he should have three years to compete at Boston College.

In other recruiting news, Aundre Hyatt, an LSU transfer who was reportedly connected with Boston College, recently committed to Rutgers.

