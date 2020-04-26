BCBulletin
Report: Boston College Lands Lehigh Graduate Transfer James Karnik

A.J. Black

The Eagles added their third graduate transfer of the spring on Saturday, as Lehigh center James Karnik announced he will be transferring to Boston College

The 6'9 Karnik is a graduate transfer according to the tweet, and will not have to sit out a year. Last season for he averaged 12.2 points per game for the Mountain Hawks, while also being a strong rebounder with 7.2 boards per game. Karnik had six double doubles in 2019-20 for Lehigh and scored a season high 20 point against Loyola Marymount.

Boston College sorely needed a big man after the graduation of Nik Popovic. On the roster the Eagles have CJ Felder, Luka Kraljevic and freshman Justin Vander Baan. As a group they struggled in rebounding finishing near the bottom in the country statistics wise. The Eagles were reportedly in on two other possible big man transfers but they ended up at other schools, Evan Cole (Utah Valley) and Matt Haarms (BYU).  There was an additional report that BC had offered a scholarship to recruit Eduardo Andre. 

The Eagles now have three graduate transfers coming to the Heights in 2020-21. Rich Kelly (Quinnipiac) and Frederick Scott (Rider) have already transferred in and have been officially added to the roster. Jim Christian's squad also lost three players as Jairus Hamilton (Maryland), Chris Herren Jr. (San Diego) and Julian Rishwain (San Francisco) have all left the program. 

