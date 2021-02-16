FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
AJ Black's Full Discussion of Jim Christian's Firing on Sirius XM ACC

On Monday's program AJ discussed the firing and all the details
On Monday's Sirius XM ACC show with Roddy Jones and Roy Philpott we discussed the firing of Boston College head coach Jim Christian. If you would like to listen to the full interview it is part of the video above that should be playing right now. To subscribe to Sirius XM click here.

On the show the hosts talk with me about a variety of topics related to the firing of the head coach. They talk about the timing of the firing, what went wrong for Christian with the Eagles and some of the candidates that Boston College is considering. Also what BC should be looking for in a coach, does that candidate need to have ties with the Eagles? Also a little talk of Al Skinner is thrown in there for those of you that want our thoughts on the end of his tenure with the Eagles. This is an interview you won't want to miss. 

