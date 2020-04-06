BCBulletin
Julian Rishwain Transfers to San Francisco

A.J. Black

Former Boston College forward Julian Rishwain will be heading to the University of San Francisco. Per Josh Gershon of 247Sports on Twitter

Rishwain entered the transfer portal this week, and unless he receives a waiver will have to sit out a year due to NCAA transfer rules. 

A resident of Sherman Oaks, California, Rishwain will be going to school closer to home. A rising sophomore, Rishwain is a 6-5 forward, who came off the bench for most of the 2019-2020 season for the Eagles. His biggest game of the season came against DePaul when he scored 15 points and went 4-7 on three point attempts. He saw his playing time diminish in the middle of the ACC schedule, as he battled a leg injury. 

When injuries struck other members of the roster, his playing time increased, and he was playing close to 20 minutes a game by the end of the season. While at times he looked like Rishwain would be a scorer for the team, he only shot 33% on the season. He struggled with consistency for most of the year. 

Rishwain joins a growing list of former Jim Christian recruits who have ended up in transferring to smaller, lower conference programs. Avery Wilson transferred to Southeastern Louisiana University, Ty Graves to NC Central (after a year at Saint Louis), Vin Baker Jr. (Milwaukee), and Sammy Barnes Thompkins (New Mexico-Highlands). 

Boston College continues to be active in the transfer portal, looking to fill slots in their roster. The Eagles lost three players this offseason as Rishwain was joined by Jairus Hamilton and Chris Herren Jr. in the transfer portal. Hamilton announced he will be transferring to Maryland this week. 

AndrewBombara
AndrewBombara

Due to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is going to affect NCAA Sports transfers, recruiting, committ's, because of the fear of the virus outbreak, uncertainty about the upcoming sports seasons, wanting to be closer to family/relatives which brings sense of safety/calm. All recruiting/transfers/commits/workouts/team meetings are now done over Zoom, Google Hangout, Google Meet, Facetime,

