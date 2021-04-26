Forward Kamari Williams Transfers to Miami (OH)

Another Eagle in the transfer portal has found a home, as Kamari Williams will join the RedHawks.

Former Boston College forward Kamari Williams has reportedly found his new program, and will transfer to Miami of Ohio.

Williams, was predominantly a bench player, and only saw limited playing time during the 2020-21 season. A role player who didn't see much action until later in the season he averaged 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. He had a season high eleven points in the season finale against Miami. As a true freshman he had a season high fourteen points, also against the Hurricanes.

With today's news, Williams is the fifth Eagle to find a new home. Rich Kelly transferred to UMass, Wynston Tabbs (ECU), Jay Heath (Arizona State) and CJ Felder (Florida) have all made their decisions. Steffon Mitchell has yet to decide yet after withdrawing from the NBA Draft and currently remains in the transfer portal.

Boston College has added two transfers since the end of the season. TJ Bickerstaff (Drexel) and Brevin Galloway (College of Charleston). The program appears to still be very active in the portal as well.

You May Also Enjoy:

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Hunter Long To Participate in NFL Draft Virtually

Big Board 2022 Recruiting Class: Defense (premium)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here