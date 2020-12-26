FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Ky Bowman Waived By Los Angeles Clippers

Former Boston College guard was recently released by the Golden State Warriors, and didn't make it out of camp in LA.
Update (Saturday, December 26): Ky Bowman was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers last week, and has not been re-signed by another squad.

Former Boston College and Golden State guard Ky Bowman has signed a deal with the LA Clippers according to Shams Charania. 

Bowman who was released by Golden State last week, was allegedly in contact with multiple teams after his departure from the Warriors. This sounds like it will not be a guaranteed roster spot, and could end up with the guard playing in the G-League as well. 

Bowman went undrafted in the NBA Draft before signing a two way contract with the Warriors. Last season was a tough one for Golden State, with injuries to both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Bowman became a valuable role player for the team, averaging 20 minutes a game, while scoring 7.4 ppg.

Before his time in the NBA, Bowman was a scoring machine in Chestnut Hill. He came to the Heights choosing to play at basketball at Boston College instead of football at Alabama where he had an offer from Nick Saban. Immediately he made an impression with the Eagles scoring 14.3 points a game as a freshman while being named to the All-Freshman Team in the ACC. His sophomore season he and Jerome Robinson (traded to the Wizards today) created a tandem that led them to the NIT. During his junior season he averaged 19.0 points per game, including three games where he scored over 30 points. He was named All-ACC second team.

