Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Game vs. Pitt

CHESTNUT HILL Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (8-10, 1-4 ACC) men’s basketball team will attempt to increase its win streak to two games as it hosts the Pitt Panthers (8-10, 1-4 ACC) on Wednesday night.

The Eagles are coming off an 81-73 home win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for BC and marked the team’s first ACC win this season.

The Panthers are looking to bounce back after suffering a 100-59 home loss to the No. 23 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday night. Pitt has lost four of its last five games.

This will be the only meeting between the two teams. The last time the Eagles and Panthers met was for the regular season finale last season on March 8, 2025. Pitt defeated Boston College 93-67 in Pittsburgh, Penn.

In the ACC standings, Pitt is in 16th place while Boston College is in 17th. The only team below Pitt and BC is Florida State, who is winless in conference play. The top 15 teams will make it to the ACC Basketball Tournament in March which will be in Charlotte, N.C.

Live Updates:

Pregame

Pitt will be without Dishon Jackson and Papa Amadou Kante.

Boston College will be without Nick Petronio.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Pitt Panthers

When: Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Pitt: The Panthers suffered a 100-59 home loss to the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up an 81-73 overtime win against the Syracuse Orange at home on Saturday afternoon.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for the regular season finale last season on March 8, 2025. Pitt defeated Boston College 93-67 in Pittsburgh.

Pitt Season Leaders: Points- Brandin Cummings (13.5 avg.), Rebounds- Cameron Corhen (7.8 avg.), Assists- Damarco Minor (68), Steals- Damarco Minor (31), Blocks- Barry Dunning Jr. (18).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Fred Payne (14.8), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (6.9 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (53), Steals- Chase Forte (20), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (30).

Pitt’s Next 5 Games: at Boston College (Jan. 21), vs. NC State (Jan. 24), vs. Wake Forest (Jan. 27), at Clemson (Jan. 31), at Virginia (Feb. 3).

Boston College’s Next 5 Games: vs. Pitt (Jan. 21), at Notre Dame (Jan. 24), vs. Virginia (Jan. 31), at Duke (Feb. 3), vs. Miami (Feb. 7).

