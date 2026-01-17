Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Matchup With Syracuse
CHESTNUT HILL Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (7-10, 0-4 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to get back in the win column as it hosts the Syracuse Orange (12-5, 3-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles are riding a four-game losing streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston College has lost to Georgia Tech 65-53 on Jan. 3, NC State 79-71 on Jan. 6, No. 20 Louisville 75-62 on Jan. 10, and most recently No. 22 Clemson 74-50 on Tuesday night.
The Orange, on the other hand, is hoping to increase its winning streak to four games.
In the three-game streak, Syracuse has earned victories over Georgia Tech 82-72 on Jan. 6, Pitt 83-72 on Jan. 10, and most recently Florida State 94-86 on Tuesday night.
The Orange’s only conference loss was its ACC opener against Clemson 64-61 on New Year’s Eve.
This will be the only game between the two teams this season. In last season’s matchup, Syracuse defeated Boston College 95-86 in triple overtime in Syracuse on Feb. 8, 2025.
Live Updates:
Pregame
- Syracuse will be without Aaron Womack.
- Boston College will be without Nick Petronio. Jason Asemota, who has been dealing with a tweak, has been removed from the availability report.
- Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange
When: Saturday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Syracuse: The Orange picked up a 94-86 home win over the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 74-50 road loss to the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Feb. 8, 2025. Syracuse defeated Boston College 95-86 in triple overtime in Syracuse.
Syracuse Season Leaders: Points- Donnie Freeman (20.4 avg.), Rebounds- William Kyle III (7.8 avg.), Assists- Naithan George (99), Steals- Naithan George (26), Blocks- William Kyle III (49).
Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (14.4 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (6.9 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (47), Steals- Chase Forte (18), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (28).
Syracuse’s Next 5 Games: at Boston College (Jan. 17), vs. Virginia Tech (Jan. 21), vs. Miami (Jan. 24), at NC State (Jan. 27), vs. Notre Dame (Jan. 31).
Boston College’s Next 5 Games: vs. Syracuse (Jan. 17), vs. Pitt (Jan. 21), at Notre Dame (Jan. 24), vs. Virginia (Jan. 31), at Duke (Feb. 3).
