Locked on Boston College: A Cautionary Tale About the NCAA

Earlier this month on our site we talked about the state of Massachusetts moving forward with Name Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation to protect student athletes. This is a big movement across the country spearheaded by a handful of states and moving forward at the federal level by senators Corey Booker and Richard Blumenthal. On today's show we are joined by former UMass tennis player Britt Collens, who in 2017 had her A10 championship stripped for improper benefits.

The story is engaging and shows how powerful and arbitrary the NCAA rules and regulations can be. Also Collens shows that this kind of ruling could happen anywhere, even Boston College. Hear about the work she is doing to fight against the NCAA, and push for NIL legislation across the country.

Additionally we look at the latest rumor, that Boston College has hired a coaching search firm for basketball. With a lot of hysteria around these decisions, we look at what that actually means, and why it isn't as bad as it sounds.

Finally, we look at another candidate, Micah Shrewsberry of the Purdue Boilermakers. What could he bring the Eagles and would he be a good fit? And where does he fall on our list? Listen below.

