Boston College Coaching Candidate: Purdue Associate Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry

He may not be the biggest name, but Shrewsberry could be one of the best fits for the Eagles

Boston College fired head coach Jim Christian last Monday after seven seasons with the Eagles. As the coaching search begins, we will break down each potential candidate, from the realistic to the far reaches. We have already looked at a handful of other candidates that are located at the bottom of this article, now we are going to discuss a name floated by Chris Mannix. Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry

Name: Micah Shrewsberry

Age: 44

Hometown: Cathedral High School, Indiana

Playing Career: Hanover

Previous Experience: Assistant with the Boston Celtics (2013-19), assistant at Butler with Brad Stevens, assistant at Purdue, associate head coach Purdue (2019-present)

Connections to Boston College: None

Pros: A seasoned assistant that is hitting his prime in terms of jumping to the next level and becoming a head coach. Has experience in the Boston area, with his time with the Celtics. Thought of as a great offensive mind by most in college basketball, solid recruiter. Has worked under some great coaches (Brad Stevens & Matt Painter). Took a Purdue team that had lost three starters, and helped keep them in the Top 50 in offensive efficiency.

Cons: No head coaching experience yet. Hasn't coached college in the Northeast area. Turned down offers from UMass and Georgia State.

Odds of becoming Boston College Head Coach: Medium. While he doesn't have the "wow" factor some of the other names we have covered have, Shrewsberry is an intriguing candidate. Thought of highly amongst coaching circles, with an eye on offense, he may grow into a strong head coach at the ACC level. Probably falls right in where BC wants to spend financially, he checks a lot of the boxes the Eagles may have in terms of a head coach.

