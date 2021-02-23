Locked on Boston College: Even More Candidates!

On Tuesday's Locked on Boston College we continue our discussion of potential candidates for the Eagles men's basketball job. If you haven't caught our episodes in the past week, we have done profiles on over a half dozen coaches that have been linked to Boston College. We talk about their pros and cons, and the level of fit and interest they may have in the position. We invite you to go back and listen to previous episodes if you have missed the profiles of Ed Cooley, Mark Schmidt, Porter Moser and many others.

Read More: Coaching Candidate John Becker

Today we talk about a handful of other names to watch for. The first being Dennis Gates of Cleveland State. While he may not have the wow factor some of the other potential candidates have, he is a coach on the rise. But is it too soon for this young coach to jump to an ACC school? We also discuss John Becker of Vermont and Bill Coen of Northeastern, two older coaches that are established in the New England area. What could they bring, and would they be successful at Boston College?

Read More: Coaching Candidate Dennis Gates

All of this and much more on today's show.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC