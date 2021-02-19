Boston College Coaching Candidate Profile: Vermont Head Coach John Becker

A mid level head coach with local ties, Becker is a name that has been popular with many candidate lists.

Boston College fired head coach Jim Christian on Monday after seven seasons with the Eagles. As the coaching search begins, we will break down each potential candidate, from the realistic to the far reaches. Earlier today we discussed Kevin Willard, now let's look at Vermont head coach John Becker

Name: John Becker

Age: 52

Born and Raised: Fairfield, Connecticut

Playing Career: Catholic University

Previous Experience: Assistant with the Gallaudet, Catholic University and Vermont. Has been the Vermont head coach since 2011.

Connections to Boston College: None

Pros: If you are looking for an established coach who can win, John Becker may be one of the best options out there. Holding a 71% winning percentage with the Catamounts, he has won the America East conference five times (including four in a row), and has made the NCAA tournament three times. Most likely would have been four times but 2020 was cancelled. He knows the area, is a northeast coach.

Cons: There is nothing wrong going after a mid level coach, and it is unfair just to blanket compare them all to Steve Donahue but it makes you wonder. The jump from a school like Vermont to Boston College is a big one. Would Becker be able to turn around this program. That is a very big if.

Other Factors: Recruiting has to be the biggest question mark for Becker, as clearly his in game coaching has been superb with the Catamounts. He is inexperienced in recruiting at a higher level school, and that may be a bridge too far for Pat Kraft who wants this program winning soon.

Odds of becoming Boston College Head Coach: Low. There are just too many question marks with Becker for this to make sense. Pat Kraft needs a home run hire that will energize fans and get the team back on the right foot. Becker probably wouldn't sell many season tickets, and as mentioned above the question marks make him a very risky candidate.

