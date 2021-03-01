Locked on Boston College: Spinelli Magic

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that talks about everything you want to know about the program. On today's show we review the weekend, which had some big moments for the team's playing games.

We review BC baseball's big series with #11/#25 Duke. The Eagles rode some bit hits and timely pitching to earn two wins against the Blue Devils. What happened in these matchups and where do the Eagles go from here? We explore.

Ice hockey had a big game on Friday evening against UMass, and the results were not positive. BC jumped out to a lead by the Minutemen stormed back and took the game in overtime.

Finally, men's basketball had their first game since a COVID-19 pause shut down the team, along with the firing of head coach Jim Christian. Interim head coach Scott Spinelli took over and BC basketball clicked. We look at the return of forward Fred Scott, and the invigorated Eagles. Also, could Spinelli be a legitimate target to become permanent head coach of the Eagles.

All this and more below!

