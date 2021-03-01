FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Locked on Boston College: Spinelli Magic

A look at this weekend's action in Boston College sports
Author:
Publish date:

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that talks about everything you want to know about the program. On today's show we review the weekend, which had some big moments for the team's playing games.

We review BC baseball's big series with #11/#25 Duke. The Eagles rode some bit hits and timely pitching to earn two wins against the Blue Devils. What happened in these matchups and where do the Eagles go from here? We explore.

Read More: BC baseball Splits First Two Games With Duke

                     Strong Pitching Earns Clinching Win Against Blue Devils

Ice hockey had a big game on Friday evening against UMass, and the results were not positive. BC jumped out to a lead by the Minutemen stormed back and took the game in overtime. 

Finally, men's basketball had their first game since a COVID-19 pause shut down the team, along with the firing of head coach Jim Christian. Interim head coach Scott Spinelli took over and BC basketball clicked. We look at the return of forward Fred Scott, and the invigorated Eagles. Also, could Spinelli be a legitimate target to become permanent head coach of the Eagles.

Read More: Five Takeaways From Boston College's 94-90 Win Over Notre Dame

All this and more below!

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

