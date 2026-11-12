Luke Murray Bolsters Defensive and International Resources With Reported Addition of Marco Justo

According to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, Luke Murray has made another move to improve his staff at Boston College, adding Marco Justo of La Laguna Tenerife.

The Spanish coach joined La Laguna Tenerife in 2026, after two seasons as head coach of Palmer Basket Mallorca. This was his second stint with the club, having been an assistant for 10 years between 2013 and 2023.

During his first stint with Tenerife, Justo helped the club to a record two Basketball Champions League wins and finished as runner-up once. In addition, the club won three FIBA Intercontinental Cups, all of which were played in the Canary Islands. Their three titles are tied for the second-most all time, only trailing Real Madrid's five. In addition, Justo served as head coach of the U18 coach for Spain at the 2025 European Championships, where they won gold.

Justo is known for his defensive coaching prowess, and through seven games played this season, Tenerife boasts the second-best defensive rating in Liga ACB with 108 points given up per 100 possessions.

They have averaged 11 stocks (steals + blocks) through this small sample size, good for fifth-best in the league, and opposing teams are averaging 19.3 turnovers per game, best in Liga ACB. Finally, Tenerife is allowing the fewest points per game in Liga ACB, only giving up 79.0 points on average.

Justo would join an Eagles program that is already having a great defensive start to the year, limiting opponents to just 53.0 points per game, which is tied for 10th in the nation in scoring defense. This report follows BC's victory over University of Maryland Eastern Shore, a win where the Eagles held their opponent to 54 points. No opponent has scored more than 55 on Boston College this season.

This move would set up Murray to succeed even further by boosting the defensive minds on the staff and allowing Murray to focus on the offensive side of the game, for which his talents have certainly been lauded.

Justo may also represent a move to further increase European recruitment efforts for Boston College.

Already on Murray's staff are two men well-versed in the foreign game. Director of Player Development Jared Jordan had a storied playing career overseas that included both a stop in Spain and three assist titles in the German Bundesliga, while Player Develpment Assistant Gilvydas Biruta played for the U16 and U18 team of his native Lithuania, and spent time playing in Greece, Italy, France, Ukraine, and the Netherlands.

This is a BC team that already has a strong international presence to add to, with five foreign-born players — Andrija Bukumirovic, Jacob Furphy, Aly Tounkara, Žak Smrekar, and Luke Hunger.

Smrekar said earlier this season that he thinks Boston College "plays the most European way of basketball in college," and the freshman has made an immediate impact in his first season at the collegiate level after his time with Krka Novo Mesto in Slovenia, starting in all three games so far for Murray and averaging 13.3 points per game.

In recent weeks, an official visit to Boston College by Matija Lukić was reported as well, with the highly-regarded 17-year-old Serbian wing taking a look at the Eagles.

This reflects the broader trend of increased international presence in college basketball, with players coming over having spent time in professional circuits overseas seeing success in America.

One of the leagues from which players have seen the most success is Spain, Justo's home country. Aday Mara suited up for Basket Zaragoza, Baba Miller played with Real Madrid's youth squad, and Santi Aldama spent time in the Barcelona youth setup, just to name a few.

All things considered, the potential hire of Marco Justo represents a solidification of Boston College's defensive minds on staff and another international presence, both in the locker room and on the recruiting trail.

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