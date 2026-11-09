Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Tabbed ACC Co-Player of the Week

Boston College men’s basketball guard Money Williams received ACC Co-Player of the Week honors on Monday after his stellar performance in the Eagles’ 71-55 takedown of UMass at TD Garden on Friday. Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder, who was voted the 2026-27 Preseason ACC Player of the Year, was the other co-winner.

Williams was an offensive juggernaut in the Hall of Fame Series Boston win — BC’s second of the year in just as many games played — finishing with 35 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the field while going 13-for-13 from the line. He also collected five assists, nine rebounds and a steal with only one turnover the entire game.

“He made some terrific individual plays to sort of buoy us a little bit, and then I think that gave some confidence to the other guys on the team,” Eagles head coach Luke Murray said. “So did I think he could do it? Yeah, I thought he could. I think he can do it. I’m not surprised. These are the sort of things he does a lot of days in practice. But I’m obviously incredibly encouraged to see it here.”

Money Williams earns ACC weekly honors ⭐️



Williams averaged 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in his first week as an Eagle as we go 2-0 to start the season 🦅



📰: https://t.co/cNpw664lQc pic.twitter.com/E2Mj3yFAS8 — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) November 9, 2026

Prior to that, on Tuesday in BC’s seasoning-opening rout of Wagner, Williams recovered from a sloppy first half, in which he missed a handful of free-throw attempts and 3-pointers, churning out 22 points with four assists and five rebounds to finish the first game of his career with the program.

In fact, the Montana transfer did not make his first bucket until there were 3:42 left in the first half, when he finally sank a free throw before missing the second attempt.

He ended up making a layup and missing two others before the half ended, but his second-half turnaround is what propelled the Eagles to the victory, and in Friday’s rivalry matchup, he was on from start to finish.

According to ESPN Insights, Williams became the first BC player to record 35 or more points with five or more rebounds and five or more assists in over 30 years, and he did so in quite a major atmosphere, as the game was played at the Garden before a rematch of the 2026 national championship between UConn and Michigan, which started at 8 p.m. and was the main show of the two-game event.

“It just shows the trust my team has for me, and I feed off that,” Williams said of what it felt like to have that type of performance. “It gives me confidence. The first game we played against Wagner, a lot of shots in the first half wasn’t falling, but my teammates kept telling me to shoot, and that follows through to the second game.”

“Obviously, I was highly aggressive, and it started to fall. So just kudos to my coaching staff and my teammates.”

𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞: November 9 pic.twitter.com/H23zMoX9Ou — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) November 9, 2026

De Ridder, meanwhile, averaged 18.7 points per game, along with 8.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists, across the No. 9 Cavaliers’ wins against Drexel, Northeastern, and No. 12 Arkansas over the week, adding eight total steals as well.

The Eagles are back in action Tuesday night in Conte Forum with a 7 p.m. tip-off against Maryland East Shore.

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