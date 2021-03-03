Locked on Boston College: And The Winner Is....

On Wednesday's show we look at the coaching search, and as time ticks by there is a clear favorite in this search. We talk about this candidate and what we are hearing about the current state of the search. This isn't just rumors folks, check out the buzz.

Also, let's talk about today's games. There are two big basketball games on Wednesday as women's basketball play in the ACC tournament against Pitt this afternoon, while men's basketball have a night matchup against Florida State in Tallahassee. Speaking of women's basketball, a pair of players received All ACC honors on Tuesday. We talk about the role that Taylor Soule and Marnelle Garraud played on Joanna McNamee's squad this year.

Read More: Taylor Soule Named First Team All ACC

Finally, we dive into spring football with another position preview. The running back position had quite a bit of turnover this winter, with the addition of a transfer and two true freshmen. What could the room look like this spring, and what are some of the battles we should look out.

Read More: Dennis Gates- The Best Fit For Boston College

