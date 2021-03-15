FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Purdue Assistant Micah Shrewsberry Reportedly Hired By Penn State

One potential candidate is off the market.
Author:
Publish date:

One name linked to the Boston College coaching search is reportedly off the market. Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry has been hired by the Penn State Nittany Lions, to fill the open coaching vacancy. The Stadium's Jeff Goodman broke the news on Twitter today. 

Shrewsberry has been a name linked to the Boston College job since Jim Christian was fired over three weeks ago. He has links to Boston Celtics Brad Stevens, worked in the G-League, and has extensive college roots. He was linked to BC because he has experience in the Boston area, with his time with the Celtics. Thought of as a great offensive mind by most in college basketball, and a solid recruiter. His pedigree was strong as well, as he has worked under some great coaches (Brad Stevens & Matt Painter). Recently took a Purdue team that had lost three starters, and helped keep them in the Top 50 in offensive efficiency.

With Shrewsberry off the market, there are still multiple candidates worth watching. St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt and Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates are the big names to watch at this time. Boston College has been very quiet on their search with few leaks getting to the media. 

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on the coaching search:

