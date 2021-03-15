Boston College Coaching Search: March Madness Viewing Guide

Boston College clearly didn't have the resume this year to make the NCAA tournament. But there are quite a few teams that are that are worth BC fans tuning in. At least four teams are in that have coaches, or assistants that have been linked to the open Boston College job. It's worth watching these games, because in many cases schools usually wait until a team is eliminated before poaching their coach. Let's take a a look at some of these names, and their matchups.

Dennis Gates: #15 Cleveland State vs. #2 Houston

Gates has been mentioned as a candidate by multiple sources, and has a massively uphill battle against one of the best teams in the country. Can the Vikings pull of the huge upset? Or will he soon become available?

Mark Schmidt: #8 LSU vs. #9 St. Bonaventure

Schmidt guided the Bonnies to an A10 tournament championship, no small feat for a program with such a poor past before he got there. With a starting roster comprised mostly of juniors, the head coach will have a tough matchup against the Tigers in the first round, and a monumental challenge if they get past them as they will have to face the Tigers.

Micah Shrewsberry: #4 Purdue vs. #13 North Texas

One of the biggest cinderella stories is North Texas, who played exceptionally well down the stretch to win Conference USA. Shrewsberry, who's name has popped up in multiple coaching searches, could be a name to watch for. Could the Boilermakers also be in trouble of an upset?

Howard Eisley: #1 Michigan vs. #16 Texas Southern/Mount St. Mary

Michigan was bounced in the Big Ten tournament by their arch rivals Ohio State, but they should get a much better matchup here in the first round of the tournament. If they win this game, the Wolverines get either St. Bonaventure/LSU in the second round.

And of course....

Rick Pitino: #2 Alabama vs. #15 Iona

Have said over and over again that I don't think Pitino is actual candidate for the coaching job, but for kicks I'll throw him in here. The Gaels had an incredible run to win the MAAC Tournament, could Pitino kick up a little more magic in March Madness?

