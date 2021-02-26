Locked on Boston College: Kelly Transfers & Listener Mailbag Time!

On Friday's show it's one of our favorites, our listener mailbag. There were a lot of questions on Twitter and email and we did our best to get to them all. On today's show we were asked questions on:

* Position groups to be concerned about in football

* Most important game on next year's schedule

* Howard Eisley

* Realistic chances on certain coaches

* Gianni Thomson

And much more!

Also we discussed Rich Kelly's decision to leave Boston College and his season with the Eagles. Was it what we expected? Better? Worse? We break it down. All of this and much more on today's show.

