BC Linked To Four Star Guard Shane Dezonie

Another decommit has entered the portal, this time from the Arizona Wildcats

Shane Dezonie, a four star guard per Rivals, recently decommitted from Arizona. According to a tweet from Rob Cassidy also of Rivals, Boston College could be in play for the much sought after shooting guard.

Dezonie, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire and Brewster Academy, announced his decision to decommit from Arizona on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

“After talking with my family and thinking things through, I would like to say I’m decommitting from the University of Arizona, I would like to thank Coach Sean Miller and Arizona for the offer but It hurts to say I must find a new home,” he wrote on Twitter

Obviously looking at the offer list, and the schools still connected with Dezonie, it appears that Boston College will have an uphill battle. However, he is a local recruit, playing at Brewster Academy, a school that also had Demarr Langford and Makai Ashton Langford, both players returning to Chestnut Hill in 2021. If new head coach Earl Grant wants to make a strong push for local recruits, Dezonie would be a great start.

Boston College has landed two recruits late in the 2021 cycle. Kanye Jones a guard from Orlando Florida, and Devin McGlockton a forward from Georgia both have committed. The Eagles also have Gianni Thompson from Massachusetts committed, he previously pledged to the Jim Christian regime, but has stuck with his NLI.

You May Also Enjoy:

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Hunter Long To Participate in NFL Draft Virtually

Big Board 2022 Recruiting Class: Defense (premium)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here