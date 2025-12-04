Boston College Men's Basketball Suffers OT Loss to LSU in ACC/SEC Challenge

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (4-5) men’s basketball team had an opportunity to upset the LSU Tigers (8-0) in the ACC/SEC Challenge but fell short in overtime 78-69.

To start the contest, LSU took a commanding 16-7 lead over Boston College in the first eight minutes.

The Tigers came out of the gate aggressive and capitalized on six second-chance points on four offensive rebounds. In the same amount of time, the Eagles had four total rebounds, all defensive.

During that same stretch, Boston College turned the ball over five times which resulted in an additional six points for the Tigers.

Coming out of the second media timeout of the night, Boston College gained a little spark. The team drilled a pair of three pointers and its defense held LSU scoreless to get within three points 16-13 with 7:50 to go in the opening half.

Just as quickly as the spark formed, it vanished. After the Eagles’ small run, they went cold on offense and made just two of their next ten shot attempts. The Tigers, on the other hand, made five consecutive shots to extend their lead 29-19 with 3:05 remaining in the first.

Down the stretch, Boston College’s offense improved as the team made three of its last five shots, but LSU’s hot streak continued and the Tigers made their final three attempts to take a 37-26 lead into halftime.

In total, LSU shot 48.6% from the floor, but struggled from three, shooting just 14.3% in the first 20 minutes of play. Boston College shot 38.6% from the floor and had a better percentage from behind the arc at 44.4%.

Coming out of the break, Boston College had a similar rhythm to the first half. The Eagles opened the second half slowly, but after the first media timeout regained their spark.

BC went on a quick 12-0 run to knot up the contest at 45 with 12:12 left in regulation. After the first timeout of the half, LSU went 2-for-11 from the floor to aid in the Eagles’ comeback.

Jayden Hastings gave Boston College its first lead of the night 53-51 with 6:23 to go in the game with a hookshot jumper.

LSU tied up the game at 61 with 20.9 seconds remaining and blocked Eagles guard Luka Toews' three-point attempt in the final seconds of regulation to send the contest into overtime.

In overtime, the Tigers outscored the Eagles 17-8 to secure the win and stay perfect on the season.

Next up, Boston College finishes its three-game home stand against the New Haven Chargers on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for noon ET on ACCNX.

Read More: