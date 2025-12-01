How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball vs. LSU in ACC/SEC Challenge
The Boston College Eagles (4-4) men’s basketball team continues its three-game home stand as it hosts the LSU Tigers (7-0) on Wednesday night for the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge.
So far in the young season, the Eagles have earned wins over The Citadel 76-47, Temple 76-71, Hampton 63-52, and Harvard 73-60 as well as losses to Florida Atlantic 83-78 in overtime, Central Connecticut State 60-59, Davidson 59-49 in the Charleston Classic, and Tulane 93-90 in overtime in the Charleston Classic.
As for LSU, the team is perfect on the season with victories over Tarleton State 96-60, New Orleans 93-58, Florida International 98-81, Alcorn State 107-81, Omaha 99-73, Drake 71-62 in the Emerald Coast Classic, and DePaul 96-63 in the Emerald Coast Classic Championship on Saturday.
Boston College is 1-1 all-time in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Eagles defeated Vanderbilt 80-62 in the inaugural game of the event on Nov. 29, 2023, and lost to South Carolina in the second season of the challenge 73-51 on Dec. 3, 2024.
LSU is also 1-1 in the challenge. The Tigers lost to Syracuse in the first challenge 80-57 on Nov. 28, 2023, and won the second challenge over Florida State 85-75 on Dec. 3, 2024.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. LSU:
Who: Boston College Eagles and LSU Tigers
When: Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:15 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, LSU: The Tigers defeated the DePaul Blue Demons in the Emerald Coast Classic Championship 96-63 on Saturday in Niceville, Fla.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 73-60 home win over the Harvard Crimson on Wednesday evening.
Last Meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
LSU Season Leaders: Points- Michael Nwoko (17.4 avg.), Rebounds- Marquel Sutton (8.4 avg.), Assists- Dedan Thomas Jr. (49), Steals- Dedan Thomas Jr. (7), Blocks- Michael Nwoko (9).
Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (15.4 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (8.9 avg.), Assists- Chase Forte (26), Steals- Chase Forte (9), Blocks- Aidan Shaw (14).
LSU Next 5 Games: at Boston College (Dec. 3), vs. Tech Tech in Fort Worth (Dec. 7), vs. SMU in New Orleans (Dec. 13), vs. Southeastern Louisiana (Dec. 19), vs. Prairie View (Dec. 22).
Boston College Next 5 Games: vs. LSU (Dec. 3), vs. New Haven (Dec. 6), vs. UMass in Springfield (Dec. 10), vs. FDU (Dec. 22), vs. Le Moyne (Dec. 28).