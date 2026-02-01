Shots From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Loss to Virginia: Photo Gallery

Despite a strong start that saw Boston College take a 32-27 lead into halftime against No. 17 Virginia, the Eagles could not keep pace in the second half. Even with double-figure scoring from four starters, missed free throws and turnovers proved costly in the 73-66 loss.

1. Jayden Hastings Wins the Opening Tip-Off

Jayden Hastings wins the opening tip-off against Johann Grünloh at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College center Jayden Hastings wins the opening tip-off against Virginia center Johann Grünloh. With 12 points, the redshirt sophomore was one of four Eagles to score in double digits.

2. Fred Payne Scores Over Dallin Hall

Fred Payne takes a shot over Dallin Hall at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne scores a contested field goal over Virginia guard Dallin Hall. The redshirt sophomore scored 17 points in the contest.

3. Hand Slam

Donald Hand Jr. dunks at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. scores a one-handed dunk. The redshirt junior led all scorers with 20 points.

4. Fred Payne Celebrates

Fred Payne celebrates after an and-one call at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne celebrates after drawing an and-one on a three-point attempt. The game marked the redshirt sophomore's seventh consecutive game with at least 17 points.

5. Fred Payne Drops the Hammer

Fred Payne dunks on a fast break at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne dunks on a fast break. The redshirt sophomore led the Eagles with seven rebounds.

6. Chase Forte Directs the Offense

Chase Forte calls a play at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Chase Forte signals an offensive play.

7. Fred Payne Celebrates From the Sideline

Fred Payne celebrates Boden Kapke's three-point shot from the sideline at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne celebrates Boden Kapke's three-point shot from the sideline.

8. Donald Hand Jr. Rocks the Rim

Donald Hand Jr. rushes past Johann Grünloh for a dunk at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. rushes past Virginia center Johann Grünloh for his second dunk of the game.

9. Jayden Hastings Finishes at the Rim

Jayden Hastings scores a contested layup at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College center Jayden Hastings scores a layup. The redshirt sophomore tied with Aidan Shaw for a team-high two blocks.

10. Donald Hand Jr. Celebrates

Donald Hand Jr. celebrates at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after scoring.

11. Donald Hand Jr. Passes

Donald Hand Jr. passes to Jayden Hastings at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. completes a mid-air pass to Jayden Hastings. The redshirt junior led the game with four assists.

12. Eagles Fans Get Loud

Boston College fans make noise in the second half at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College fans cheer on the Eagles in the second half.

13. The Boston College Bench Celebrates

The Boston College bench celebrates at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

The Boston College bench celebrates after Jayden Hastings' putback layup.

14. Donald Hand Jr. Shoots Over Sam Lewis

Donald Hand Jr. makes a shot over Sam Lewis at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. scores a field goal over Virginia guard Sam Lewis.

15. Jayden Hastings Beats Ugonna Onyenso

Jayden Hastings scores over Ugonna Onyenso at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College center Jayden Hastings beats Virginia center Ugonna Onyenso to score a layup.

16. Jayden Hastings Celebrates With Boden Kapke

Jayden Hastings celebrates with Boden Kapke after forcing a turnover at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big men Jayden Hastings and Boden Kapke celebrate after forcing a turnover. Kapke finished the game with 14 points.

17. Jayden Hastings Steals the Ball

Jayden Hastings steals the ball from Thijs De Ridder at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College center Jayden Hastings steals the ball from Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder.

18. Earl Grant Coaches the Defense

Earl Grant coaches the defense at Conte Forum on Jan. 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College head coach Earl Grant tells the defense to put their hands up.

