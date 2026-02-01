Shots From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Loss to Virginia: Photo Gallery
Despite a strong start that saw Boston College take a 32-27 lead into halftime against No. 17 Virginia, the Eagles could not keep pace in the second half. Even with double-figure scoring from four starters, missed free throws and turnovers proved costly in the 73-66 loss.
1. Jayden Hastings Wins the Opening Tip-Off
Boston College center Jayden Hastings wins the opening tip-off against Virginia center Johann Grünloh. With 12 points, the redshirt sophomore was one of four Eagles to score in double digits.
2. Fred Payne Scores Over Dallin Hall
Boston College guard Fred Payne scores a contested field goal over Virginia guard Dallin Hall. The redshirt sophomore scored 17 points in the contest.
3. Hand Slam
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. scores a one-handed dunk. The redshirt junior led all scorers with 20 points.
4. Fred Payne Celebrates
Boston College guard Fred Payne celebrates after drawing an and-one on a three-point attempt. The game marked the redshirt sophomore's seventh consecutive game with at least 17 points.
5. Fred Payne Drops the Hammer
Boston College guard Fred Payne dunks on a fast break. The redshirt sophomore led the Eagles with seven rebounds.
6. Chase Forte Directs the Offense
Boston College guard Chase Forte signals an offensive play.
7. Fred Payne Celebrates From the Sideline
Boston College guard Fred Payne celebrates Boden Kapke's three-point shot from the sideline.
8. Donald Hand Jr. Rocks the Rim
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. rushes past Virginia center Johann Grünloh for his second dunk of the game.
9. Jayden Hastings Finishes at the Rim
Boston College center Jayden Hastings scores a layup. The redshirt sophomore tied with Aidan Shaw for a team-high two blocks.
10. Donald Hand Jr. Celebrates
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after scoring.
11. Donald Hand Jr. Passes
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. completes a mid-air pass to Jayden Hastings. The redshirt junior led the game with four assists.
12. Eagles Fans Get Loud
Boston College fans cheer on the Eagles in the second half.
13. The Boston College Bench Celebrates
The Boston College bench celebrates after Jayden Hastings' putback layup.
14. Donald Hand Jr. Shoots Over Sam Lewis
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. scores a field goal over Virginia guard Sam Lewis.
15. Jayden Hastings Beats Ugonna Onyenso
Boston College center Jayden Hastings beats Virginia center Ugonna Onyenso to score a layup.
16. Jayden Hastings Celebrates With Boden Kapke
Boston College big men Jayden Hastings and Boden Kapke celebrate after forcing a turnover. Kapke finished the game with 14 points.
17. Jayden Hastings Steals the Ball
Boston College center Jayden Hastings steals the ball from Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder.
18. Earl Grant Coaches the Defense
Boston College head coach Earl Grant tells the defense to put their hands up.
