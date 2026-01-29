How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Matchup With No. 17 Virginia
In this story:
The Boston College Eagles (9-11, 2-5 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to bounce back as it hosts the No. 17 Virginia Cavaliers (17-3, 6-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
After earning a two-game winning streak with victories over Syracuse 81-73 in overtime and Pitt 65-52, Boston College suffered a 68-64 road loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night to snap the streak.
On the other side of the court, the Cavaliers are looking to get their momentum back. Virginia is coming off a 100-97 double overtime win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night which put the team back in the win column.
Prior to the win over the Fighting Irish, Virginia suffered an 85-80 loss to the No. 16 UNC Tar Heels which snapped a five-game winning streak.
Currently in the ACC standings, Virginia is in third place just ahead of Duke and Clemson while Boston College is in 13th place, narrowly ahead of Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Pitt, and Florida State.
This will be the only meeting between the two teams this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 21, 2025, Virginia defeated Boston College 74-56 in Charlottesville, Va.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Virginia:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers
When: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers picked up a 100-97 double overtime win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 68-64 road loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Jan. 21, 2025. Virginia defeated Boston College 74-56 in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia Season Leaders: Points- Thijs De Ridder (17.1 avg.), Rebounds- Johann Grünloh (6.5 avg.), Assists- Dallin Hall (87), Steals- Chance Mallory (37), Blocks- Ugonna Onyenso (49).
Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Fred Payne (15.1 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (6.8 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (60), Steals- Chase Forte (23), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (35).
Virginia’s Next 5 Games: at Boston College (Jan. 31), vs. Pitt (Feb. 3), vs. Syracuse (Feb. 7), at Florida State (Feb. 10), vs. Ohio State (Feb. 14).
Boston College’s Next 5 Games: vs. Virginia (Jan. 31), at Duke (Feb. 3), vs. Miami (Feb. 7), vs. Stanford (Feb. 11), vs. Cal (Feb. 14).
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1