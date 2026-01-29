How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Matchup With No. 17 Virginia

The Boston College Eagles (9-11, 2-5 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to bounce back as it hosts the No. 17 Virginia Cavaliers (17-3, 6-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

After earning a two-game winning streak with victories over Syracuse 81-73 in overtime and Pitt 65-52, Boston College suffered a 68-64 road loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night to snap the streak.

On the other side of the court, the Cavaliers are looking to get their momentum back. Virginia is coming off a 100-97 double overtime win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night which put the team back in the win column.

Prior to the win over the Fighting Irish, Virginia suffered an 85-80 loss to the No. 16 UNC Tar Heels which snapped a five-game winning streak.

Currently in the ACC standings, Virginia is in third place just ahead of Duke and Clemson while Boston College is in 13th place, narrowly ahead of Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Pitt, and Florida State.

This will be the only meeting between the two teams this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 21, 2025, Virginia defeated Boston College 74-56 in Charlottesville, Va.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Virginia:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers

When: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: The CW

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers picked up a 100-97 double overtime win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 68-64 road loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Jan. 21, 2025. Virginia defeated Boston College 74-56 in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia Season Leaders: Points- Thijs De Ridder (17.1 avg.), Rebounds- Johann Grünloh (6.5 avg.), Assists- Dallin Hall (87), Steals- ​​Chance Mallory (37), Blocks- Ugonna Onyenso (49).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Fred Payne (15.1 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (6.8 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (60), Steals- Chase Forte (23), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (35).

Virginia’s Next 5 Games: at Boston College (Jan. 31), vs. Pitt (Feb. 3), vs. Syracuse (Feb. 7), at Florida State (Feb. 10), vs. Ohio State (Feb. 14).

Boston College’s Next 5 Games: vs. Virginia (Jan. 31), at Duke (Feb. 3), vs. Miami (Feb. 7), vs. Stanford (Feb. 11), vs. Cal (Feb. 14).

