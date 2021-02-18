Boston College Guard Wynston Tabbs Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College guard Wynston Tabbs has entered the transfer portal according to 247sports.com.

As a true freshman, Tabbs was a revelation for the Eagles, averaging almost 15 points per game. It appeared as if the guard would become a future star in Chestnut Hill, and a real recruiting find for the coaching staff However he suffered a devastating knee injury that sidelined him for the second half of the season. From there Tabbs had knee surgery and missed the entire 2019-2020 season.

He returned in 2020-21, and his playing time was managed by head coach Jim Christian. He played in 12 games, earning nine starts. He averaged 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He had his moments in 2020-21, but didn't seem to be the same player as he was pre-injury, which shouldn't be a surprise given the severity of the initial injury. His comeback came to an abrupt halt though as he was recently suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols and was suspended for the remainder of the season.

The past week has been eventful for the Eagles, as they fired head coach Jim Christian after seven seasons, naming Scott Spinelli the interim coach. Additionally there was an additional case of COVID-19 on the roster, causing the second pause for the team.

Stay tuned for further developments on this breaking news.

