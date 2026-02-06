Boston College Lacrosse Opens Season Against Highly-Ranked Foe: The Rundown

Boston College lacrosse will open its 2026 season against No. 2 Northwestern on Friday at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be shown live on ACCNX. Interestingly, the game will be played in Chestnut Hill, Mass. at BC's Fish Field House. The game will be closed to the public.

The Eagles will be hoping to get revenge on Northwestern for the defeat that ended their 2025 season in the national semifinals at Gillette Stadium. The Wildcats took a 12-11 victory to advance to the national championship game against North Carolina, a game in which they lost 12-8. BC held an 11-6 lead in the semifinal matchup before Northwestern ended the game on a 6-0 scoring run.

BC had a strong 2025 campaign, ending with a 19-3 overall record and 8-1 record in conference play. The Eagles come into the new season ranked No. 3 in both the IWLCA and USA Lacrosse Magazine preseason polls.

Northwestern also ended the 2025 season with a 19-3 overall record. The two teams faced off once before the tournament, on Feb. 15, 2025. The Eagles took a 13-9 win in Evanston, Ill. The two should have another epic battle to begin the season on Friday.

The Rundown: Friday Feb. 6, 2026:

Former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Kuechly is BC's all-time leading tackler with 532 total tackles.

Representing Boston College on football’s biggest stage. Congrats to Luke Kuechly on becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/UQjfFyXqYi — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) February 6, 2026

BC basketball's Fred Payne has been on a tear this season. He's increased his average points per game by over eight from last year. He'll look to guide the Eagles to some ACC wins coming up. Earl Grant's team will be back in action on Saturday against Miami at 2 p.m. ET.

5️⃣'s on the rise 📈 pic.twitter.com/G97150CzOV — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) February 5, 2026

BC women's basketball dropped its 17th straight game on Thursday night against Syracuse. The losing streak is the longest in program history.

Boston College Eagles Thursday Scores:

Women's Basketball: Syracuse 93, Boston College 59

Boston College Eagles Friday Schedule:

Softball: vs. Eastern Kentucky, 10 a.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats

Softball: vs. Penn State, 1 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

7 days.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“I was really aggressive playing basketball, and he recommended to my dad that I should try out football because of how aggressive I was.”

Check Us Out On:

Follow us on....

Read More: