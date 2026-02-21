Boston College Men's Basketball Falls 94-70 to SMU

After blowing a 14-point lead against Florida State on Tuesday night, Boston College men’s basketball hit the road again to take on SMU in Dallas, Texas. After competing in the first half, BC fell 94-70.

By the game’s first media timeout, the Eagles trailed 9-6 while making just two of their first 11 shots.

Luka Toews and Chase Forte knocked down consecutive three-pointers out of the timeout to give BC a 12-11 advantage, before Fred Payne added a layup in transition to put the Eagles up 14-11 with 13:48 left.

BC struggled to contain the Mustangs inside early on. 14 of SMU’s first 15 points came in the paint as it took a slim 15-14 lead into the game’s second media timeout. The Eagles came out firing from deep, making five three-pointers by the midway point of the first half. Dallas native Caleb Steger added one from deep to put BC up 20-19 with 10:04 left.

The Eagles hung tough the rest of the first half. They took a 33-29 lead with 3:44 left and forced SMU to use a timeout after a 6-0 surge that consisted of three-pointers from Payne and Jason Asemota. Heading into the timeout, the Mustangs were in a scoring drought that lasted 3:36.

Asemota provided quality minutes off the bench, adding another triple to give the Eagles a 36-29 advantage. He also collected four rebounds in his seven first-half minutes.

BC couldn’t close out the first half, though. Jaron Pierre Jr.’s buzzer-beating triple capped off an 11-0 Mustang run to end the period. The Eagles shot just 35 percent from the field in the first half, while SMU shot 50 percent.

SMU began to pull away at the start of the second half. The Mustangs extended their advantage to 12 points with 14:24 left in the second half on a jumper from Jermaine O’Neal Jr. The shot capped an 8-0 run and forced Earl Grant to use a timeout.

The Mustangs’ high-powered offense took off in the second half, leaving BC with no answers. At the second media timeout about halfway through the period, SMU led 65-50, having made seven of its last nine shots.

The Eagles couldn’t get anything going in the second half, falling behind 75-52 with 7:56 remaining.

At the final media timeout, the Mustangs were ahead 84-65 as BC continued to struggle.

The Eagles will look to snap their winless streak back at Conte Forum on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET against Wake Forest. The game will be shown on ESPNU.

