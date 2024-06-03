2024 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 1: Florida State
The Boston College Eagles football team faces its hardest challenge of the year in its season opener as the group travels to Tallahassee, Fla., to take on the Florida State Seminoles.
Both teams will be looking for revenge with the Eagles hoping to avenge its close loss to the Seminoles in 2023 31-29 and Florida State is looking to make a statement as the group missed a College Football Playoff bid in 2023, ranking at No. 5, a controversial decision to most.
Let’s take a look at the upcoming matchup which is just three months away.
Offense
The biggest question mark surrounding this year’s Seminoles team is at quarterback. Senior Jordan Travis led the team in 2023 to an undefeated record until he suffered a season-ending injury against North Alabama in Week 12. Travis was drafted by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the draft which means a new leader has to step up for the program.
Currently, that new leader looks to be transfer DJ Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei was a big name in the class of 2020. The Calif., native originally committed to Clemson and had high expectations placed on him coming into the dynasty program after Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawerence, however underperformed and entered the portal after the 2022-23 season. Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State where he excelled, going 180-of-315 for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Now, he looks to use that same magic and get the Seminoles into the playoffs.
The Seminoles offense will look a little difference since losing a majority of its starters from last year including wide receiver Keon Coleman, running back Trey Benson, and tight end Jaheim Bell to the draft, however the group picked up a couple of big names out of the portal in former Alabama running back Roydell Williams and wide receiver Malik Benson, as well as returned senior running back Caziah Holmes.
Defense
Similar to the offense, Florida State’s defense will look different than last as the team lost seven of its starters. However, a couple of key pieces to the Seminoles defense did return and will be a big help in this rebuilding phase in defensive end Patrick Payton, who recorded 28 solo tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles, linebacker Omar Graham, who recorded 23 total tackles (12 solo and 11 assisted), and cornerback Fentrell Cypress, who had 40 total tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and seven passes defended.
Schedule
When the two programs met last season, both entered the matchup with two games under their belt, albeit in different ways Boston College played a non-Power 5 FBS team in Northern Illinois, losing in overtime, and an FCS team in Holy Cross to record its first win of the year. Florida State, on the other hand, came into Chestnut Hill after getting off to a hot start with dominant wins over SEC team LSU and Southern Miss.
This year will be a little different as the Seminoles have a Week 0 contest with conference opponent Georgia Tech on Aug. 26 and will come into their home opener with season experience while for the Eagles, this will be their first game of the season.
It has already been announced that this game will be a primetime matchup on Labor Day night on ABC with kickoff being set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Outlook
If the saying ‘history repeats itself’ holds true, then this game will be a tight, high-scoring contest that will come down to the final possession. Every matchup between the two have had a margin of victory within one possession a majority of the time with the only exception in recent years being the 2022 season where the Seminoles won 44-14.
Boston College at Florida State
BCCentral takes a long look at each of the Eagles upcoming opponents this season, including its conference opponent the Florida State Seminoles.
The Game
Date: Sept. 2
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET.
TV: ABC
Location: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium
Series: Florida State leads the series all-time 15-5. The Seminoles have won the last five in a row.
Last Meeting: Florida State narrowly defeated Boston College in Week 3 of the 2023 season 31-29 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Team
The Coach: Mike Norvell
Offensive Coordinator: Alex Atkins
Defensive Coordinator: Adam Fuller
2023 Record: 13-1
2023 Rankings: Total Offense No. 52; Total Defense No. 28.
Players to Watch: QB DJ DJ Uiagalelei, WR Malik Benson, RB Roydell Williams and Caziah Holmes, DE Patrick Payton, LB Omar Graham, CB Fentrell Cypress.
Top Newcomer: QB Luke Kromenhoek is a four-star recruit who ranked No. 35 nationally, No. 4 in quarterbacks, and No. 5 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports.
The School
Location: Tallahassee, Fla.
Founded: 1851
Enrollment: 42,030
Nickname: The Noles.
Colors: Garnet and Gold.
Mascot: Osceola and Renegade.
The Program
Last Time Beat Boston College: 2023
Last time won ACC Championship: 2023
National Championships: Three; 1993, 1999 and 2013.
Playoff Appearances: One – 2014. Oregon defeated Florida State in the Semifinal 59-20.
Conference Championships: 19 – 1948, 1949, 1950, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2023.
Bowl Appearances: 50.
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2021.
Heisman Trophies: Three– Charlie Ward 1993; Chris Weinke 2000; Jameis Winston 2013.
2024 NFL Draft: Ten Players Selected – EDGE Jared Verse and DT Braden Fiske (Rams); WR Keon Coleman (Bills); CB Renardo Green and LB Tatum Bethune (49ers); RB Trey Benson (Cardinals); CB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars); QB Jordan Travis (Jets); WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles); TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots).
Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2024 No. 11; 2023 No. 16; 2022 No.19; 2021 No. 23.
Schedule
Aug. 24: vs. Georgia Tech
Sept. 2: vs. Boston College
Sept. 14: vs. Memphis
Sept. 21: vs. Cal
Sept. 28: at SMU
Oct. 5: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: at Duke
Oct. 26: at Miami
Nov. 2: vs. UNC
Nov. 9: at Notre Dame
Nov. 23: vs. Charleston Southern
Nov. 30: vs. Florida