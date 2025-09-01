SI

CFB Fan With Awful Lee Corso Take Got Roasted by Iconic Community Note

A fitting community note for a college football icon.

Kristen Wong

Lee Corso went six-for-six with his picks on his final appearance on 'College GameDay' over the weekend.
Lee Corso went six-for-six with his picks on his final appearance on 'College GameDay' over the weekend. / Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images
Lee Corso's final appearance on ESPN's College GameDay over the weekend was an emotional one as the beloved college football analyst signed off on the show after a nearly 40-year run.

Corso ended up saving the best for last and went six-for-six with his picks on Saturday, which included calling Florida State's 31-17 upset over Alabama in arguably the biggest surprise of Week 1.

One fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) immediately doubted Corso when the analyst tabbed the Seminoles for the unlikely victory. "Ending his professional career with probably the worst take of his career," @HuskerMike28 wrote.

After Corso's prediction came true, the good people of X posted the perfect community note roasting the fan for his own take that aged so badly.

"Not so fast my friend," the community note read, paying tribute to Corso's iconic catchphrase. The note also included a link to an ESPN page displaying the final score of the Florida State-Alabama game.

What a special assist from the college football community. And what a way to go out for the legend himself.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

