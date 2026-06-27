2026 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 1: Cincinnati

For the first time since 2024, Boston College football will kick off its regular-season campaign on the road with a matchup against Cincinnati on Sept. 5.

The last time the Eagles went on the road for a season opener happened to be one of the program’s more notable upsets of the past decade, as BC took down No. 10 Florida State 28-13 in Bill O’Brien’s first game at the helm with nearly the whole nation tuning in, as it was a Week Zero game.

This Week-One matchup between the Eagles and the Bearcats won’t necessarily draw that kind of national attention, but it isn’t just some throwaway game against an objectively inferior opponent like Fordham was for BC last year.

Since 2023, when Cincinnati went 3-9 and 1-8 in conference play, the program has steadily improved each year and posted a respectable 7-6 record in 2025 with an AutoZone Liberty Bowl appearance, in which it fell to No. 22 Navy 35-13.

Brendan Sorsby, who accumulated 3,380 scrimmage yards and 36 touchdowns with only five interceptions for the Bearcats last year, was one of the top transfer quarterbacks in the nation this offseason, so his departure will likely have the biggest overall impact on the Bearcats’ outlook in 2026.

Cincinnati has reshaped its quarterback room around transfers JC French from Georgia Southern and Liam O’Brien from Penn, with French poised to be named the starter, but neither of the two should reach the production that Sorsby amassed.

Here’s an early look at the Eagles’ Week 1 opponent.

Offense

Having lost four wide receivers to the transfer portal, including the pair of Cyrus Allen and Jeff Caldwell to the NFL, in addition to Sorsby’s exit and the graduation of leading rusher Tawee Walker, the Bearcats will have to replace nearly all of their production from 2025.

Transfer wideout Malachi Henry is expected to be a focal point of the offense.

The 6-foot-1-inch Central Arkansas transfer hauled in 69 receptions for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns for the FCS program last year, and his big-play ability should translate well to the next level (FBS, Big 12).

Moving along to the quarterback room that is technically under repair, French arrives in Cincy with two productive years as a starter under his belt, in which he totaled 5,760 passing yards and 554 rushing yards with 37 passing touchdowns against 19 interceptions, including eight scores on the ground.

O’Brien, meanwhile, secured First-Team All-Ivy League honors in his first full season as Penn’s starting quarterback last year, finishing with 19 touchdowns to only six interceptions on a 67.2 percent completion rate. With 548 yards on the ground, he was the first Penn QB in the Ivy League era to lead the team in rushing, and his 2,924 yards of total offense ranks second in program history.

French is apparently the frontrunner in the race, but the official decision won’t likely come until sometime during fall training camp.

Starting offensive lineman Joe Cotton, Taran Tyo, and Evan Tengesdahl all re-signed with the program, which is massive because the Bearcats had one of the best offensive-line units in their conference last season, only giving up eight sacks.

The offense will also be coordinated by former quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas and former O-line coach Nic Cardwell in a shared role after former offensive coordinator Brad Glenn was not retained over the offseason, so this department really does have a new look in many different ways.

Defense

Fourth-year head coach Scott Satterfield also needed to fill a defensive coordinator vacancy this offseason after parting ways with Tyson Veidt, who picked up a new role at Penn State. He hired veteran coordinator Nate Woody, who was most recently at Army.

According to ESPN, 56 percent of the defensive production from last year has returned, and that starts with redshirt-senior linebacker Jonathan Thompson out of Columbus, Ohio.

Thompson totaled the second-most tackles on the team in 2025 with 74 (35 solo), and it’s worth noting that he was second only to former linebacker Jake Golday, who the Minnesota Vikings selected No. 51 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Thompson additionally racked up a team-high 8.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

The Bearcats also return safety/outside linebacker Antwan Peek Jr., who racked up 59 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, two forced fumbles, one sack, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery.

As for transfers, defensive back MJ Cannon, who played at Bowling Green last season, received Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 Second-Team honors.

Cannon started in all 12 games for the Falcons in 2025 en route to a Third-Team All-MAC selection. He totaled 57 tackles, seven TFLs, two sacks, three PBUs, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

Schedule

The Bearcats commence their 2026 campaign against the Eagles before hosting another three games in a row, in which they will face Western Carolina, Miami (OH), and Kansas State, the latter of which kicks off their Big-12 slate.

According to Reddit CFB, Cincinnati’s 2026 schedule is the toughest among all schools in the Big 12 based on last year’s results, including the 28th most difficult schedule in the country.

The remainder of its gauntlet includes matchups with Arizona, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Utah, Houston, Iowa State, Colorado, and BYU, so there is realistically not a soft spot at all.

Outlook

According to the major oddsmakers, Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite for its series opener against BC, with the over/under point total set at 53.5.

With that being said, this all completely depends on the way the Eagles come out this season. Will they look like another squad destined for a 2-10 record with only one conference win, or will this be a new-look Boston College? Only time can tell.

The Game

Date: Sept. 5, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Location: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Series history: Boston College and Cincinnati are tied 4-4 in the all-time series

Last meeting: The No. 21 Bearcats defeated the Eagles 38-6 in the Birmingham Bowl on Jan. 2, 2020.

The Team

Head coach: Scott Satterfield, fourth season, 15-22 overall record

Offensive coordinators: Pete Thomas and Nic Cardwell

Defensive coordinator: Nate Woody

2025 record: 7-6

Returning Starters

4 (3 on offense, 1 on defense)

Players to Watch

OL Evan Tengesdahl, WR Malachi Henry, DB MJ Cannon, LB Jonathan Thompson

Top Newcomer

WR Malachi Henry

Biggest Question

Can the Bearcats be competitive this year without Sorsby under center?

The School

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Founded: 1819

Enrollment: 52,682

Nickname: Bearcats

Colors: red and black

Mascot: The Bearcat

The Program

Last time beat BC: Jan. 2, 2020

Last time won Big 12: Never

National championships: Never

Conference championships: 13 (2014, 2019, 2020, 2021 in AAC; 2008, 2009 in Big East; 1996, 2002 in Conference USA; 1993 in Great Midwest; 1963, 1964, 1966 in MVC; 1956 in MAC).

Bowl record: 8-11

Last season missed bowl: 2024

Heisman trophies: None

2026 NFL Draft

LB Jake Golday (Round 2, Pick 51 – Minnesota Vikings)

TE Joe Royer (Round 5, Pick 170 – Cleveland Browns)

WR Cyrus Allen (Round 5, Pick 176 – Kansas City Chiefs)

C Gavin Gerhardt (Round 7, Pick 235 – Minnesota Vikings)

Last Four Recruiting Rankings

No. 58 (2026), No. 64 (2025), No. 46 (2024), No. 82 (2023)

The Schedule

Sept. 5: vs. Boston College

Sept. 12: vs. Western Carolina

Sept. 19: vs. Miami (OH)

Sept. 26: Kansas State

Oct. 3: at Arizona

Oct. 17: at West Virginia

Oct. 24: vs. Texas Tech

Oct. 31: vs. Utah

Nov. 7: at Houston

Nov. 14: at Iowa State

Nov. 21: vs. Colorado

Nov. 28: at BYU

This is the first story in Boston College Eagles On SI's summer preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Boston College football in 2026. Ensuing stories will be published throughout June and July.

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