BYU vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, March 3

A major Big 12 matchup takes place on Tuesday night, as the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-8 in Big 12 play) take on the BYU Cougars (8-8 in Big 12 play) with a chance to move up in the conference standings.

BYU has struggled as of late, losing seven of its last 10 games to fall out of the top-25 in the country. Richie Saunders is out for the season with an injury, leaving the Cougars extremely thin behind superstar freshman AJ Dybantsa.

Cincinnati got off to a slow start in Big 12 play, but it has turned things around in recent weeks, winning five of its last six games to get over .500 this season. The Bearcats find themselves as 2.5-point favorites at home on Tuesday night, but can bettors trust them to cover?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 showdown.

BYU vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

BYU +2.5 (-112)

Cincinnati -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

BYU: +114

Cincinnati: -135

Total

151.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

BYU vs. Cincinnati How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fifth Third Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

BYU record: 20-9

Cincinnati record: 16-13

BYU vs. Cincinnati Key Player to Watch

AJ Dybantsa, Forward, BYU

The leading scorer in the country, Dybantsa is a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft – and for good reason. He’s averaging 24.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season while shooting 53.0 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3.

Even though the Cougars are underdogs in this matchup, bettors should expect a big game from their star freshman, as he’s scored 20 or more points in 22 of his 29 games this season, including eight in a row.

This will be an interesting test for Dybantsa, as the Bearcats have the No. 13 defense in the country, according to KenPom.

BYU vs. Cincinnati Prediction and Pick

The Bearcats are an elite defensive team this season, ranking 13th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency and 42nd in opponent effective field goal percentage.

That should help Cincy around with a BYU offense that is No. 10 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Cougars have not looked as good as they did early in the season outside of a recent upset against Iowa State. Since that game, BYU has lost by double digits to UCF and by eight against West Virginia.

The Cougars are 3-5 straight up on the road this season and Cincinnati has been elite at home, going 14-3. Dybantsa will be the best player on the floor, but the Cougars are just 3-5 over their last eight games despite him scoring 20-plus in all of them.

Cincinnati is 9-8 against the spread at home this season while BYU has covered in just three of eight road games. I’m going to trust the Bearcats to continue their resurgence in Big 12 play.

Pick: Cincinnati Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

