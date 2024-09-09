ACC Announces Kickoff Time For Boston College Football’s Red Bandanna Game vs. Michigan State
The ACC has announced the kickoff time for the No. 24 Boston College Eagles football team’s Sept. 21 game against the Michigan State Spartans.
The two teams will square off at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.
As of right now, both teams are a perfect 2-0 on the year. The Spartans have won close games against Florida Atlantic, 16-10 on Aug. 30 and Maryland, 27-24 on Saturday, while the Eagles have had dominant wins over Florida State, 28-13 on Sept. 2 and Duquesne, 56-0 on Saturday.
The two programs have met six times in their histories with Boston College leading 4-1-1. The last matchup was in 2007.
The contest is also the program’s annual Red Bandanna Game which honors the life and legacy of Boston College alumnus Welles Crowther (’99), who was killed in the 9/11 terrorists attacks working as a volunteer firefighter.
“Crowther, known to survivors as ‘The Man in the Red Bandanna’ is credited with saving at least one dozen people in the South Tower of the World Trade Center,” wrote Boston College in the official press release. “Crowther played lacrosse at BC and worked as an equities trader in New York, on the 104th floor of the South Tower, following graduation.”
The game is one of six Week 4 matchups that the conference announced kickoff times for on Monday.
The other games announced include Clemson hosting NC State at noon ET on ABC, UNC hosting James Madison at noon ET on ACC Network, Virginia traveling to Coastal Carolina at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Virginia Tech hosting Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network, and Duke traveling to Middle Tennessee State at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU.